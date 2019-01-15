3 month internship, or an entry level opportunity into a Dev Company.

Hey guys, my name is Keegan Kinnear.. I am about to graduate from a programming college called "We Think Code" and I'm hoping for an opportunity into either an internship or an entry level job at a Dev company...
My contact details are as follows:
Cell#: 0793150568
Email: keegan.nmkinnear@gmail.com

Thank you.
 
Goodluck, hope you find something.

Just FYI: You might want to remove you details from a public website for safety/spam reasons.
 
AFAIK wethinkcode trains you for free and even gives you a stipend and then recoup that + their fee from a company they place you at. That is their business model.

OP is confused
 
very strange...if you graduate from WTC you generally have a job lined up from your internship if you were deemed promising?
 
I was assigned to BCX: but if you remember, last year BCX started rettenching employees, and the departmenti was I was set to report to was desolved.. And since BCX wasn't hiring, my internship placement was no longer valid
 
I did not drop out, the company I was set to I tern at was retrenchming, and the department I was assigned to was being desolved.. So it seemed like I wasn't going to get another placement in time since other students also had to be accommodated first
 
There are many students at we think code, sometimes staff members are overwhelmed by the workload of having to place plus-minus 600 students to a company before the 1st Feb, that's when all internships are scheduled to start... So when 1 or a handful of students find themselves in a complicated situation like, "for example" the company I was assigned to (BCX) started retrenching employees".. Then the staff members first focus on the ones who haven't yet had the opportunity to get placed before they start making place for the ones who have to be reallocated... So I feared that, with the amount of students having to be catered for, I might find myself still
Waiting to be allocated by the 1 Feb.. So I stead of procrastinating l, I decided to take initiative and find a job for myself.. Besides I finished my final semester 2 months early.. I spent that time preparing for my internship, and a month before it started, I contacted the company, and got the unfortunate news of the department getting desolved... And yeah you'd probably wonder why they didn't notify us earlier, remember it's a big company with many business units that were going through a tough time, at the time it was close to the end of the year so they had other priorities, I'm guessing interns scheduled to arrive on the 1st Feb the following year didn't cross their minds.
 
Yeah they do, they have many sponsors and they try to accommodate all our students, sometimes there are complications, and since there are many students, wethinkcode staff struggle to provide a solution as quickly as we'd like, so I decided to take initiative and find my own solution
 
I think I understand the problem. It's probably this new skills levy where companies are repaid internship cost by government and they improve their BEE scorecard by training youngsters. Wethinkcode has a goldmine as basically you have these large corporates falling over themselves to take on youngsters for internships but after the internship year the company just claims back the money from the skills levy so thereafter they no longer have an incentive to keep you employed. The lesson here is to try get into smaller companies rather than corporate internships who try game the system.

Wethinkcode keep on selling on TV that hundreds of thousands of free positions are available but when they can't place people who are in the top 2% passing their test, graduated early and got like 2 years work experience then it raises the question is there really such a shortage in the country like the claimed?

What skills did you learn during your internship? If you have 2 years work experience surely that is enough to go to recruiters and not try for endless internships.

If wethinkcode can't place you then you should contact a MyBB journalist to contact wethinkcode about their claim of hundreds of thousands of unfilled dev positions in SA.
 
No, you are blowing things out of proportion, they are capable of placing me, I just decided to try my options
 
They do have a goldmine, and they are capable of filling all positions... Check linkedin and see how many Dev jo s are vacant... They're all spots wethinkcode is trying to fill... Because there are many students, it takes time to allocate each student to a corporate sponsor that deals specifically with what the student is interested in... So I stead of waiting for an allocation, I tried job hunting on my own, which is not a bad thing...
 
Being capable of and having the will to is two different things. Do you know your number in the queue to be placed? I am sure the contract you signed with them means you cannot go and do your own thing unless that company or you pay the full year of training back to wethinkcode.

Yes there might be lots of jobs on LinkedIn but do you have that skillset for a spesific job requirement? Every job has a unique set of tools they require experience or certifications in.
 
