3 month internship, or an entry level opportunity into a Dev Company.

skimread said: AFAIK wethinkcode trains you for free and even gives you a stipend and then recoup that + their fee from a company they place you at. That is there business model.



There are many students at we think code, sometimes staff members are overwhelmed by the workload of having to place plus-minus 600 students to a company before the 1st Feb, that's when all internships are scheduled to start... So when 1 or a handful of students find themselves in a complicated situation like, "for example" the company I was assigned to (BCX) started retrenching employees".. Then the staff members first focus on the ones who haven't yet had the opportunity to get placed before they start making place for the ones who have to be reallocated... So I feared that, with the amount of students having to be catered for, I might find myself stillWaiting to be allocated by the 1 Feb.. So I stead of procrastinating l, I decided to take initiative and find a job for myself.. Besides I finished my final semester 2 months early.. I spent that time preparing for my internship, and a month before it started, I contacted the company, and got the unfortunate news of the department getting desolved... And yeah you'd probably wonder why they didn't notify us earlier, remember it's a big company with many business units that were going through a tough time, at the time it was close to the end of the year so they had other priorities, I'm guessing interns scheduled to arrive on the 1st Feb the following year didn't cross their minds.