Ackermans Learnership Programme Applications 2024 (IT)

Ackermans Learnership Programme Applications 2024​

Fixed term employment with Ackermans for 12 months

Monthly Stipend

SAQA accredited qualification

Practical meaningful workplace experience

Coaching/mentoring.

Provide excellent customer service to give customer a great shopping experience – Assist shoppers to find the goods and products that they are looking for – Attend to customer queries / complaints

Cashier duties – Process cash and card payments – Process Lay Bys – Process customer refunds – Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor – Till balancing

Merchandising – Ensure that stock is correctly priced and displayed – Ensure product availability of the sales floor – Housekeeping – Keeping up to date with promotions

Risk – Ensure that products are tagged in line with the company policy – Participating in stock takes – Be on the lookout for shoplifters and fraudulent activities and report any suspicious behaviour to Management

Consistently live the Ackermans values & policies and procedures in all aspects of your work.

Be a South African citizen.

Be able to speak, read and write English

Have completed/ Passed Grade 12 (matric)

Unemployed

Not be studying at any tertiary institution.

Not be registered for any other learnerships.

Excellent customer service skills

Communication skills – fluent in English (any other language would be beneficial

Tenacious

High energy levels

Highly motivated and target driven Experience

Previous retail experience would be advantageous

How to apply​

Ackermans is currently accepting Learnership Programme Applications for 2024.OngoingThe learnership opportunity will provide you with a real-world understanding of Ackermans, as you’re guided and supported during this period.The programme integrates practical and theory and includes both structured work experience and structured learning with an accredited training provider – leading to an SAQA accredited qualification.