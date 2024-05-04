Ackermans Learnership Programme Applications 2024 (IT)

Greatinternet24
Ackermans is currently accepting Learnership Programme Applications for 2024.
The programme integrates practical and theory and includes both structured work experience and structured learning with an accredited training provider – leading to an SAQA accredited qualification.
What to expect from the programme:
Ackermans Learnership Programme Applications 2024The learnership opportunity will provide you with a real-world understanding of Ackermans, as you’re guided and supported during this period.
- Fixed term employment with Ackermans for 12 months
- Monthly Stipend
- SAQA accredited qualification
- Practical meaningful workplace experience
- Coaching/mentoring.
- Provide excellent customer service to give customer a great shopping experience – Assist shoppers to find the goods and products that they are looking for – Attend to customer queries / complaints
- Cashier duties – Process cash and card payments – Process Lay Bys – Process customer refunds – Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor – Till balancing
- Merchandising – Ensure that stock is correctly priced and displayed – Ensure product availability of the sales floor – Housekeeping – Keeping up to date with promotions
- Risk – Ensure that products are tagged in line with the company policy – Participating in stock takes – Be on the lookout for shoplifters and fraudulent activities and report any suspicious behaviour to Management
- Consistently live the Ackermans values & policies and procedures in all aspects of your work.
- Be a South African citizen.
- Be able to speak, read and write English
- Have completed/ Passed Grade 12 (matric)
- Unemployed
- Not be studying at any tertiary institution.
- Not be registered for any other learnerships.
- Excellent customer service skills
- Communication skills – fluent in English (any other language would be beneficial
- Tenacious
- High energy levels
- Highly motivated and target driven Experience
- Previous retail experience would be advantageous
How to apply
