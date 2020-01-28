Greetings,
#SaveTheDate for the 6th February 2020!
SmartDigital Solution in partnership with the African Management Institute and Black Management Forum Sandton will launch the African Women in Digital Leadership Series that will cover leading women in South Africa, Nigeria, DRC, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and Mozambique. The programme will be rotated in different African countries. The launch theme is “Leveraging digital technologies for success”
The African Women in Digital Leadership is a platform designed to empower women to lead in the digital and data economy. The Launch will be streamed online with delegates from the rest of Africa, and focus on creating and developing digital competencies for success. Speakers will share insights with delegates on how women in leadership and business can leverage digital technologies such as Machine Learning and AI, Human Augmentation, Edge Computing, Cloud, Autonomous Things and AI, Big Data & Analytics, Block Chain Technology, Cyber Security, Customer experience, Quantum Computing, Augment Reality, 5G and Connectivity, and Convergence.
To RSVP and read more about the African Women in Digital Leadership Series : http://www.smartdigital-solution.co.za/Events.html
Should you need further information, do not hesitate to contact Tebogo at leadership@smartdigital-solution.co.za or Kirsty at info@africanmanagers.org
The event will be covered by ITWeb Africa
#SaveTheDate for the 6th February 2020!
SmartDigital Solution in partnership with the African Management Institute and Black Management Forum Sandton will launch the African Women in Digital Leadership Series that will cover leading women in South Africa, Nigeria, DRC, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and Mozambique. The programme will be rotated in different African countries. The launch theme is “Leveraging digital technologies for success”
The African Women in Digital Leadership is a platform designed to empower women to lead in the digital and data economy. The Launch will be streamed online with delegates from the rest of Africa, and focus on creating and developing digital competencies for success. Speakers will share insights with delegates on how women in leadership and business can leverage digital technologies such as Machine Learning and AI, Human Augmentation, Edge Computing, Cloud, Autonomous Things and AI, Big Data & Analytics, Block Chain Technology, Cyber Security, Customer experience, Quantum Computing, Augment Reality, 5G and Connectivity, and Convergence.
To RSVP and read more about the African Women in Digital Leadership Series : http://www.smartdigital-solution.co.za/Events.html
Should you need further information, do not hesitate to contact Tebogo at leadership@smartdigital-solution.co.za or Kirsty at info@africanmanagers.org
The event will be covered by ITWeb Africa