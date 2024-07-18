AI Agent Engineers Wanted - Fully Remote - USA Company

We are Hiring!

We’re looking for more AI Agent Engineers.

Future Proof your career!



This opportunity is for South African residents only.



Info :

• Fully remote

• $1500 - $2000 p/m

• Long-term/full-time opportunity ‍‍

• Amazing company to work for

• Assistance with setting up international payments, if you’ve not worked for an overseas company before



Requirements:

1. Can communicate with clients (Be front Facing)

2. Know how to map a problem to a process

3. Fast learner

4. Have prompt engineering experience (Not a hard requirement)

5. Have called an API before (Not a hard requirement)

6. Essential, is that you are great at comms (No taking 3 days to reply to a message/email )



To reiterate… Points 4+5 are not HARD requirements, as long as you are eager to learn and have good IQ.



We need another 1 person, right now, and are looking at another 4 people in the very near future.



If you are keen…

Feel you’d be a good fit for this role…

Want to be part of something awesome…

Would like to skill up in the world of App Orchestration…



Then please drop me a message.



Cheers!