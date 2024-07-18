AI Agent Engineers Wanted - Fully Remote - USA Company

We are Hiring!
We’re looking for more AI Agent Engineers.
Future Proof your career!
This opportunity is for South African residents only.
Info:
• Fully remote
• $1500 - $2000 p/m
• Long-term/full-time opportunity
• Amazing company to work for
• Assistance with setting up international payments, if you’ve not worked for an overseas company before
Requirements:
1. Can communicate with clients (Be front Facing)
2. Know how to map a problem to a process
3. Fast learner
4. Have prompt engineering experience (Not a hard requirement)
5. Have called an API before (Not a hard requirement)
6. Essential, is that you are great at comms (No taking 3 days to reply to a message/email )
To reiterate… Points 4+5 are not HARD requirements, as long as you are eager to learn and have good IQ.
We need another 1 person, right now, and are looking at another 4 people in the very near future.
If you are keen…
Feel you’d be a good fit for this role…
Want to be part of something awesome…
Would like to skill up in the world of App Orchestration…
Then please drop me a message.
Cheers!
