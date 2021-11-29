Biztalk Developer JHB R500k PA

Institution:



Position Summary: Junior to intermediate Biztalk / C# developer



Requirements:

2-3 years SQL Server experience

2-3 years Biztalk experience

2-3 years C# development experience



Qualifications:

Matric

Biztalk and SQL certifications preferred



Salary & Benefits:

R500k PA CTC



Application Information:

Start date 1 Jan 2022

Full-time office-based position in JHB

Preference will be given to EE candidates



PM me if you are interested or know someone.