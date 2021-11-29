Biztalk Developer JHB R500k PA

Position Summary: Junior to intermediate Biztalk / C# developer

Requirements:
2-3 years SQL Server experience
2-3 years Biztalk experience
2-3 years C# development experience

Qualifications:
Matric
Biztalk and SQL certifications preferred

Salary & Benefits:
R500k PA CTC

Application Information:
Start date 1 Jan 2022
Full-time office-based position in JHB
Preference will be given to EE candidates

PM me if you are interested or know someone.
 
