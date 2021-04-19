Business Analyst | Sandton, Johannesburg

Business Analyst (JB697)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)

This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a Business Analyst who is a Technology expert to form part of a team developing cutting-edge software for the healthcare industry.

Responsibilities:
  • Drive innovation, definition, and deliverables planning (roadmap) and designing new products to deliver against team and company goals.
  • Challenge all members of cross-functional teams to think boldly and creatively and then funnel that energy into concrete productions and execution plans,
  • Independently write requirements in the form of agile stories that:
    • Directly support primary objectives of the project
    • Are appropriate in size for development during a two-week iteration
    • Include clear and specific acceptance criteria
    • Take into account dependencies on other stories and/or projects and initiatives.
  • Work with the project team to develop and prioritize project backlogs, negotiating appropriate trade-offs between delivering business value and technical considerations.
  • Maintain prioritised backlog and champion, develop and communicate release plans to business partners and/or provide materials for product managers to do so.
  • Work with the Change Management Team to develop change management deliverables, including plans to communicate new functionality to business units.
  • Develop user documentation and training to encourage user adoption.
  • Communicate detailed acceptance criteria to the technical team.
  • Review work of QA team with end-users; manage user acceptance process.
  • Work closely with business partners to ensure development activities are in alignment with business objectives.
  • Proactively recommend business process and performance improvements based on new features/functions delivered in new versions of custom developed and third-party software.

Experience:
  • A computer science degree or equivalent plus hands-on software engineering experience.
  • Healthcare Industry experience is critical.
  • Technical understanding must go from the highest abstraction down to the metal.
  • 5 years of experience delivering solutions/products in the healthcare industry.
  • Technical depth and principled thinking with bold innovation at your core.
  • You never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and tackle something hands-on, you persevere when others fall away.
  • A ‘driver” personality – biased towards action, great collaborator and master simplifier – constantly pushing toward clarity and delivery.
  • A true passion for bringing affordable solutions for the global healthcare crisis.
  • A never-ending desire to grow and learn.
  • Ability to use critical thinking, rigorous logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective solutions.
  • Must be able to learn quickly when facing new problems, enjoy the challenge of unfamiliar tasks, and be willing to experiment/be highly innovative in finding solutions.
  • Ability to negotiate in tough situations with both internal and external groups, and be able to win concessions without damaging relationships.

Additional Skills:
  • Experience with Confluence and Jira
  • Experience with IO Draw and / or Enterprise Architect
To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email angie@kontak.co.za
 
