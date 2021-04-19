Business Analyst | Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 481
Business Analyst (JB697)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)
This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a Business Analyst who is a Technology expert to form part of a team developing cutting-edge software for the healthcare industry.
Responsibilities:
- Drive innovation, definition, and deliverables planning (roadmap) and designing new products to deliver against team and company goals.
- Challenge all members of cross-functional teams to think boldly and creatively and then funnel that energy into concrete productions and execution plans,
- Independently write requirements in the form of agile stories that:
- Directly support primary objectives of the project
- Are appropriate in size for development during a two-week iteration
- Include clear and specific acceptance criteria
- Take into account dependencies on other stories and/or projects and initiatives.
- Work with the project team to develop and prioritize project backlogs, negotiating appropriate trade-offs between delivering business value and technical considerations.
- Maintain prioritised backlog and champion, develop and communicate release plans to business partners and/or provide materials for product managers to do so.
- Work with the Change Management Team to develop change management deliverables, including plans to communicate new functionality to business units.
- Develop user documentation and training to encourage user adoption.
- Communicate detailed acceptance criteria to the technical team.
- Review work of QA team with end-users; manage user acceptance process.
- Work closely with business partners to ensure development activities are in alignment with business objectives.
- Proactively recommend business process and performance improvements based on new features/functions delivered in new versions of custom developed and third-party software.
Experience:
- A computer science degree or equivalent plus hands-on software engineering experience.
- Healthcare Industry experience is critical.
- Technical understanding must go from the highest abstraction down to the metal.
- 5 years of experience delivering solutions/products in the healthcare industry.
- Technical depth and principled thinking with bold innovation at your core.
- You never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and tackle something hands-on, you persevere when others fall away.
- A ‘driver” personality – biased towards action, great collaborator and master simplifier – constantly pushing toward clarity and delivery.
- A true passion for bringing affordable solutions for the global healthcare crisis.
- A never-ending desire to grow and learn.
- Ability to use critical thinking, rigorous logic and methods to solve difficult problems with effective solutions.
- Must be able to learn quickly when facing new problems, enjoy the challenge of unfamiliar tasks, and be willing to experiment/be highly innovative in finding solutions.
- Ability to negotiate in tough situations with both internal and external groups, and be able to win concessions without damaging relationships.
Additional Skills:
To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email angie@kontak.co.za
- Experience with Confluence and Jira
- Experience with IO Draw and / or Enterprise Architect