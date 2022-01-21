Data Warehouse Architect & ETL Developer – SSIS, Snowflake – Remote, South Africa

Design and create data warehouse and all related extraction, transformation, and load of data functions for a large US based client as well as potentially work on projects in the international development and healthcare sectors

Design and develop data quality and exception reports and user displays using, among other things, PowerBI or similar tools.

Code workloads, both automated and manual

Identify and test for defects and bottlenecks to ensure high performance workloads and high quality data.

Provide support and fix defects

Analyzing client requiremens, modeling, and designing the best processes to meet client goals

Being self-motivated and prepared to learn new technical tools

Participate in defining and optimizing our software development process and best practices

5+ years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design

5+ years’ experience development of ETL

1+ years’ experience in cloud based SQL Data Warehouse and related technologies including one or more of the following: Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure HDInsight, Azure Databricks, Snowflake, etc

1+ years’ experience working with IT and Business stakeholders including ability to interact with clients and staff at various levels

Extensive experience and understanding of architecting, designing and operationalization of large-scale data and analytics solutions on Snowflake Cloud Data Warehouse

Expertise in scripting, particularly using SQL, Java, XML, JSON and API interaction

Some coding knowledge advantageous (Python)

Experience with SSIS and/or Talend; ability to deploy to and debug a production SSIS and/or Talend environment

Knowledge of enterprise data warehouse architecture and techniques including ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP

In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services

Experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems

Excellent communication skills and previous experience managing a team advantageous

Experience with databases tuning for optimal performance

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a women-owned consulting firm specializing in data warehousing and dashboard/data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative ETL programmer that can work well with a distributed team.We are looking for a skilled, motivated and creative full time data warehouse architect and ETL developer to augment our data warehouse development team. We are looking for outstanding individuals that can work independently to solve complex problems. This role will have significant impact on the success of project deliverables. You will be working with a dynamic team headquartered in the US with a South African technical team. We offer a relaxed and supportive work environment in this telecommuting opportunity.The candidate will be leading a new data warehouse / data lake project using Snowflake on Azure. As such, the candidate must have experience architecting large-scale data solutions.ImmediateFull-time contract, 8-hour work day: Your home officeIT Director