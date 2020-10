Monitoring existing data flow processes and data integrity

Business analysis to upgrade or create data flow processes

Develop and maintain data warehouses

Develop and maintain reports

Provide insight into the back-office structures for front-end application design

SQL Server Administration such as job scheduling, assigning permissions and index maintenance

Advanced T-SQL

SSIS

SSRS

PowerBI

Advanced Excel skills

Excellent communication

Methodical with creative problem-solving abilities

Able to identify and understand business requirements and provide solutions

Analyse user data requirements

Database Analyst | Randburg | R45 - 50 000 per month (JB319)Working Hours: 7:30 to 15:50 or 08:00 - 16:20Benefits: Annual performance bonus and Provident FundKitchenware supplier is urgently sourcing a Database Analyst to join their Head Office in Randburg, Johannesburg. The ideal candidate would be someone who can slot into a small IT team and provide immediate value through their knowledge of data flow, data integrity and reporting, be open to assist outside of his/her scope of work if required.