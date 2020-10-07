WhiteRaven
Database Analyst | Randburg | R45 - 50 000 per month (JB319)
Working Hours: 7:30 to 15:50 or 08:00 - 16:20
Benefits: Annual performance bonus and Provident Fund
Kitchenware supplier is urgently sourcing a Database Analyst to join their Head Office in Randburg, Johannesburg. The ideal candidate would be someone who can slot into a small IT team and provide immediate value through their knowledge of data flow, data integrity and reporting, be open to assist outside of his/her scope of work if required.
Duties include:
Duties include:
- Monitoring existing data flow processes and data integrity
- Business analysis to upgrade or create data flow processes
- Develop and maintain data warehouses
- Develop and maintain reports
- Provide insight into the back-office structures for front-end application design
- SQL Server Administration such as job scheduling, assigning permissions and index maintenance
- Advanced T-SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- PowerBI
- Advanced Excel skills
- Excellent communication
- Methodical with creative problem-solving abilities
- Able to identify and understand business requirements and provide solutions
- Analyse user data requirements
