Database Analyst | Randburg | R45 - 50 000 per month (JB319)

Working Hours: 7:30 to 15:50 or 08:00 - 16:20
Benefits: Annual performance bonus and Provident Fund

Kitchenware supplier is urgently sourcing a Database Analyst to join their Head Office in Randburg, Johannesburg. The ideal candidate would be someone who can slot into a small IT team and provide immediate value through their knowledge of data flow, data integrity and reporting, be open to assist outside of his/her scope of work if required.

Duties include:
  • Monitoring existing data flow processes and data integrity
  • Business analysis to upgrade or create data flow processes
  • Develop and maintain data warehouses
  • Develop and maintain reports
  • Provide insight into the back-office structures for front-end application design
  • SQL Server Administration such as job scheduling, assigning permissions and index maintenance
Skills
  • Advanced T-SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • PowerBI
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Excellent communication
  • Methodical with creative problem-solving abilities
  • Able to identify and understand business requirements and provide solutions
  • Analyse user data requirements
