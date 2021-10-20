Entry Level Application User

Location: Remote but company is based in Gauteng SA and in Mongolia
Training will be provided on the systems
Expected CTC 35k Neg
email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
Main Purpose:
Configuration of customisable agile software products forms a major part of the job requirement. Position will include software configuration, documentation and client facing assignments / engagements.
Primary responsibilities:
Attend scoping workshops. Assist Business Analyst (BA) with note taking and Business Requirement Documentation (BRD) preparation.
Interpretation of BRD prepared by the Business Analyst for the purpose of developing the IsoMetix software.
Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software based on the IsoMetrix Solution Template platform.
Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software from scratch if customized module.
Provide input into the writing of the functional design specification documents with Use Cases.
Potentially write the technical section of the functional design specification documents.
Defect management and correction of issues picked up during testing phases of the project.
IsoMetrix system set up including organizational structures, user groups, permissions etc.
Working with internal developers and test analysts to improve software product and client usability.
Minimum qualification and experience:
Below would be preferred but not compulsory
Tertiary Qualification (IT related qualification) .
2 years software configuration experience in a client facing role .
Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle.
Exposure to GRC environment will be an advantage.
Understanding of business processes will be an advantage.
Personal Attributes:
Excellent communication Skills – written and oral
Positive attitude, team player
High attention to detail
Quality conscious, analytical, ability to multi-task (working on multiple projects)
Self-starter and quick learner
Professional and presentable
Ability to work in own environment or part of an office / group
Someone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines, strong time management
Fast paced
Logical and organized
Problem solving skills
Quick learner
Good at writing technical (IT) documentation.
Comfortable with a client facing role.
Email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
Training will be provided on the systems
Expected CTC 35k Neg
email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
Main Purpose:
Configuration of customisable agile software products forms a major part of the job requirement. Position will include software configuration, documentation and client facing assignments / engagements.
Primary responsibilities:
Attend scoping workshops. Assist Business Analyst (BA) with note taking and Business Requirement Documentation (BRD) preparation.
Interpretation of BRD prepared by the Business Analyst for the purpose of developing the IsoMetix software.
Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software based on the IsoMetrix Solution Template platform.
Design and configuration of IsoMetrix software from scratch if customized module.
Provide input into the writing of the functional design specification documents with Use Cases.
Potentially write the technical section of the functional design specification documents.
Defect management and correction of issues picked up during testing phases of the project.
IsoMetrix system set up including organizational structures, user groups, permissions etc.
Working with internal developers and test analysts to improve software product and client usability.
Minimum qualification and experience:
Below would be preferred but not compulsory
Tertiary Qualification (IT related qualification) .
2 years software configuration experience in a client facing role .
Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle.
Exposure to GRC environment will be an advantage.
Understanding of business processes will be an advantage.
Personal Attributes:
Excellent communication Skills – written and oral
Positive attitude, team player
High attention to detail
Quality conscious, analytical, ability to multi-task (working on multiple projects)
Self-starter and quick learner
Professional and presentable
Ability to work in own environment or part of an office / group
Someone that is able to manage their own time and drive deliverables for tight deadlines, strong time management
Fast paced
Logical and organized
Problem solving skills
Quick learner
Good at writing technical (IT) documentation.
Comfortable with a client facing role.
Email: recruitment@revdevsa.co.za
Last edited: