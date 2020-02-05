Field Service Engineer

  • Completed grade 12/matric certificate
  • IT Diploma or degree, N+ or CCNA (This and/or experience essential)
  • Minimum of 3 years work experience as a field service engineer/technician
  • Experience in the repair and maintenance of both PC’s and printers (HP devices)
  • Windows and application installation experience.
  • Excellent communication skills (English) verbal and written
  • Have a valid unencumbered Class B driver's licence (non-negotiable)
  • Must have own reliable vehicle (non-negotiable)
Basic salary is negotiable based on current salary and expectations
Car allowance
company cellphone
provident fund
risk benefits
medical aid
Training opportunities

Applications can be sent to hr.southafrica@hemmersbach.com on or before 14 February 2020
 
