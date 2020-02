Completed grade 12/matric certificate

IT Diploma or degree, N+ or CCNA (This and/or experience essential)

Minimum of 3 years work experience as a field service engineer/technician

Experience in the repair and maintenance of both PC’s and printers (HP devices)

Windows and application installation experience.

Excellent communication skills (English) verbal and written

Have a valid unencumbered Class B driver's licence (non-negotiable)

Must have own reliable vehicle (non-negotiable)

Basic salary is negotiable based on current salary and expectationsCar allowancecompany cellphoneprovident fundrisk benefitsmedical aidTraining opportunitiesApplications can be sent to hr.southafrica@hemmersbach.com on or before 14 February 2020