Freelance Android and iOS Developer

Job description: Android and iOS developer.
Location or telecommuting: Based in Cape Town and telecommute.
Permanent or part-time: Freelance.
Junior, intermediary or senior: Senior.
Availability: In a few months.
Experience: A professional developer with 28 years’ experience. I have developed for various disciplines including mobile applications, Windows desktop applications, Linux web services and low level firmware & device drivers.
Technologies: Desktop, server, mobile and embedded. Many languages, tools, frameworks, libraries and components.
About me: I'm a geek and live for this stuff.
What am I looking for: Freelance Android and iOS app development.
Links: Message me for my website.
 
O

olbusuyi

New Member
Joined
Dec 17, 2016
Messages
1
I need your service pls

Can you please send me your email address. Mine is... PM for email address.
I need a freelance developer that can take over the upgrade and maintainance of app that i just launched. There are a couple of feature that I need to add.

Thanks,


Finishing off an Android app project this week and available from next week.
 
I'm booked up for the next few months, but I'm available to discuss future projects.
 
Still busy with the current project but happy to discuss your project so long ...
 
Standard two week bump.

Still busy with the above mentioned project, but I am available to discuss yours.
 
And another bump :p;)

@Stillie, I've had nearly a dozen enquiries the past six months of which a few were well worth it, so it works for me (I still have a day job). :)
 
nice keep it up bud! would love to see some of the apps u have dev'd im a jnr android dev myself
 
Hi!

I am looking for an App developer. Please contact me.

Kind regards
Elaine
 
Hi.

Looking for an iOS developer. Drop me a line when you get a chance.

Cheers
A
 
