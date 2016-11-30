Freelance Android and iOS Developer

biometrics
Honorary Master
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2003
- Messages
- 71,877
Job description: Android and iOS developer.
Location or telecommuting: Based in Cape Town and telecommute.
Permanent or part-time: Freelance.
Junior, intermediary or senior: Senior.
Availability: In a few months.
Experience: A professional developer with 28 years’ experience. I have developed for various disciplines including mobile applications, Windows desktop applications, Linux web services and low level firmware & device drivers.
Technologies: Desktop, server, mobile and embedded. Many languages, tools, frameworks, libraries and components.
About me: I'm a geek and live for this stuff.
What am I looking for: Freelance Android and iOS app development.
Links: Message me for my website.
