Full Time Job - AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team (Remote)

shadow_man said: All for sub $2000 a month. Not a chance.



That's lower than (US) McDonalds wages right now, for what is a HOT commodity. Click to expand...

Yep they see SA remote workers as a cheap source for skilled workers. Have a couple of friends that do remote work for US based companies and this is an ok salary compared to what some of them are paid. Some offer less than $1000 p/m for crappy work hours and the chance of getting fired whenever they feel like it.