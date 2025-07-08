Full Time Job - AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team (Remote)

Job Title: AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team (Remote)
Location: Fully Remote - South Africa based (for a USA Company)
Type: Mid/High-Level | Full-time
Remuneration: Starting at R35,000/month, depending on experience
About the Role:
We’re looking for a strong, full-time AI Engineer to join our Service Delivery Team. You’ll play a key role in designing, building, and implementing AI agents for client projects—ensuring consistent delivery at a high standard.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop AI agents tailored to client needs.
- Collaborate with client-facing teams to ensure smooth integration and deployment.
- Troubleshoot and maintain AI Agents, post-deployment.
- Contribute to ongoing platform improvements and agent capabilities.
- Proven experience building AI agents (e.g., LLM-based agents, automation workflows).
- Strong understanding of AI technologies and APIs.
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines.
- Excellent communication skills (bonus if customer-facing).
Bonus Points:
- Experience with tools like LangChain, Zapier, n8n, or similar platforms.
- Experience with NodeJS/TypeScript and frontend development.
Learning:
- You will be fully trained on our AI Agent Orchestration Platform.
- Strong support from our service delivery team.
If interested, please send your CV to:
- Email: [email protected]
- (Use “AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team” as your subject line)
- Drop me a message here
- Message me on LinkedIn: Brett Heyns | LinkedIn