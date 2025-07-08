Full Time Job - AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team (Remote)

🔧 Job Title: AI Engineer – Service Delivery Team (Remote)


📍 Location: Fully Remote - South Africa based (for a USA Company)
🗓️ Type: Mid/High-Level | Full-time
💸 Remuneration: Starting at R35,000/month, depending on experience


About the Role:
We’re looking for a strong, full-time AI Engineer to join our Service Delivery Team. You’ll play a key role in designing, building, and implementing AI agents for client projects—ensuring consistent delivery at a high standard.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Develop AI agents tailored to client needs.
  • Collaborate with client-facing teams to ensure smooth integration and deployment.
  • Troubleshoot and maintain AI Agents, post-deployment.
  • Contribute to ongoing platform improvements and agent capabilities.
Requirements:
  • Proven experience building AI agents (e.g., LLM-based agents, automation workflows).
  • Strong understanding of AI technologies and APIs.
  • Ability to work independently and meet deadlines.
  • Excellent communication skills (bonus if customer-facing).

Bonus Points:
  • Experience with tools like LangChain, Zapier, n8n, or similar platforms.
  • Experience with NodeJS/TypeScript and frontend development.

Learning:

  • You will be fully trained on our AI Agent Orchestration Platform.
  • Strong support from our service delivery team.

👉 If interested, please send your CV to:
 
All for sub $2000 a month. Not a chance.

That's lower than (US) McDonalds wages right now, for what is a HOT commodity.
 
What is this? A salary for ants?

(no really, are you seriously looking to fill the position with that salary?)
 
shadow_man said:
All for sub $2000 a month. Not a chance.

That's lower than (US) McDonalds wages right now, for what is a HOT commodity.
Yep they see SA remote workers as a cheap source for skilled workers. Have a couple of friends that do remote work for US based companies and this is an ok salary compared to what some of them are paid. Some offer less than $1000 p/m for crappy work hours and the chance of getting fired whenever they feel like it.
 
VooDooC said:
Yep they see SA remote workers as a cheap source for skilled workers. Have a couple of friends that do remote work for US based companies and this is an ok salary compared to what some of them are paid. Some offer less than $1000 p/m for crappy work hours and the chance of getting fired whenever they feel like it.
Sure but they're not doing AI - which right now is paying a PREMIUM rate.

$2000 is NOT a PREMIUM rate.

If you wanted desktop support or helpdesk, knock yourself out at that rate - but not for AI.
 
