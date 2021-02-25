Fully Remote Full Front End Developer | £2 000 -3 000 per month

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 447
Remote Front End Developer (JB568)
Location: Full time remote role for UK based company
Salary: £2 - 3 000 per month (R41 - 61 000)
Contract: Minimum period of 12 months and ongoing
Our UK based client has staff in various territories on a full-time contractual basis in a remote capacity. Contracts are a minimum of 12 months and ongoing as their clients projects and development requirements evolve.
This role will have you developing and/or supporting high availability, responsive React web applications and working on site building on accessibility first (WCAG 2.1AA) projects. (If you don't have this skill it's okay they provide training and time to learn)
The duties for this role are mainly for new features development with occasional support, you will work in a small agile team of between 4 - 8 people. (Scrum or Kanban, depending on the project.
The company has a flat structure and there is direct contact with the client on daily standups and on slack, no middle-layer management in the way of communication.
Required skills and experience:
To apply visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14080608-Remote-Front-end-Developer-JB568/
OR pop me an email on angie@kontak.co.za
Location: Full time remote role for UK based company
Salary: £2 - 3 000 per month (R41 - 61 000)
Contract: Minimum period of 12 months and ongoing
Our UK based client has staff in various territories on a full-time contractual basis in a remote capacity. Contracts are a minimum of 12 months and ongoing as their clients projects and development requirements evolve.
This role will have you developing and/or supporting high availability, responsive React web applications and working on site building on accessibility first (WCAG 2.1AA) projects. (If you don't have this skill it's okay they provide training and time to learn)
The duties for this role are mainly for new features development with occasional support, you will work in a small agile team of between 4 - 8 people. (Scrum or Kanban, depending on the project.
The company has a flat structure and there is direct contact with the client on daily standups and on slack, no middle-layer management in the way of communication.
Required skills and experience:
- React
- HTML5 with semantics
- CSS and SASS preprocessor (experience with writing sites with only custom css [no frameworks] in a responsive manner)
- JavaScript and Typescript
- Experience writing unit tests
- Git
- React Native
- Accessibility (WCAG 2.1 AA)
- Webpack
- NodeJS
- Microsoft Azure
- Angular / Vue
- This is a full time contract. There will be a three month initial trial period to ensure all parties are happy with the role and the fit.
- You can go offline and spend 2 hours of your work time every week on any activity that serves your mental or physical health (e.g. going for a walk/jogging, playing video games, go shopping, etc.)You will get 25 days paid annual Leave per annum and sick pay
- Remote only - Our client has never had and will never have an office
- No time logging or tracking - just be available on Slack! You are free to interrupt your work if you need to sort out something as long as you don’t overdo it.
To apply visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14080608-Remote-Front-end-Developer-JB568/
OR pop me an email on angie@kontak.co.za