Got C#? Sick of Commuting? Aussie SaaS Company looking for Developers

appenate
Appenate
Company Rep
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2016
- Messages
- 20
Appenate is a Brisbane-based SaaS company (founded 9 years ago by lewstherin, old school MyADSLer), building a leading business applications platform, aimed at the IT channel and enterprise.
Our growing customer base spans over 35 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia, South Africa and South America to improve timezone coverage for our users.
We have embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).
Twice a year we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face. Our last retreat was a snow trip to South America!
The Opportunity
Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.
It's a great lifestyle change to skip the daily commute and have flexibility in your working hours and location.
Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.
To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.
We're open to applications from anywhere in South Africa for this role.
We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.
This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.
Role & Requirements
Our entire codebase is C# and we love the language.
We use ASP.Net and SQL Server running on Azure.
Experience with C# is thus a mandatory requirement.
A BSc (Computer Science) is desirable but not a show stopper.
You should have experience with some combination of the following:
- SQL Server
- ASP.Net MVC
- JQuery, JavaScript & TypeScript
- SASS Pre-processors & CSS
- Gulp & NPM
- Azure
- ServiceStack
- RESTful web services
Were currently looking for another intermediate to senior level position within our Web team. Starting pay range is between R40 - 70k, but really depends on your talent and experience. We believe in rewarding consistent growth early and often, so what you earn going forward is highly performance-driven.
If you're a more experienced/senior developer, feel free to send us your resume along with your pay expectations. We'll get in touch if we feel you could be a fit.
This looks awesome, how do I apply????
Mail your resume to jobs[at]appenate.com
Our growing customer base spans over 35 countries, which we support via an integrated team anchored out of Australia, South Africa and South America to improve timezone coverage for our users.
We have embraced the concept of a distributed company, with all team members working from home (or the beach, mountains, cafe, whatever).
Twice a year we fly everyone to an interesting place for a week so that we can work together and hang out face to face. Our last retreat was a snow trip to South America!
The Opportunity
Be part of a lean, agile and exciting team that is globally focused and working with cutting-edge mobile and cloud technologies.
It's a great lifestyle change to skip the daily commute and have flexibility in your working hours and location.
Being a small company, we expect all team members to learn fast and play at a high level.
To join us, you need to be self-starting, disciplined and able to communicate well.
We're open to applications from anywhere in South Africa for this role.
We connect and communicate via online tools, so you'll be in regular contact with the whole team. You'll also be provided with whatever equipment you need to be productive.
This role offers an opportunity for you to learn and grow as the company expands, and you'll be working with smart, driven people that are building world-beating software.
Role & Requirements
Our entire codebase is C# and we love the language.
We use ASP.Net and SQL Server running on Azure.
Experience with C# is thus a mandatory requirement.
A BSc (Computer Science) is desirable but not a show stopper.
You should have experience with some combination of the following:
- SQL Server
- ASP.Net MVC
- JQuery, JavaScript & TypeScript
- SASS Pre-processors & CSS
- Gulp & NPM
- Azure
- ServiceStack
- RESTful web services
Were currently looking for another intermediate to senior level position within our Web team. Starting pay range is between R40 - 70k, but really depends on your talent and experience. We believe in rewarding consistent growth early and often, so what you earn going forward is highly performance-driven.
If you're a more experienced/senior developer, feel free to send us your resume along with your pay expectations. We'll get in touch if we feel you could be a fit.
This looks awesome, how do I apply????
Mail your resume to jobs[at]appenate.com