How to help someone that has been jobless for over 12 years?

LeftRightLeft

LeftRightLeft

Well-Known Member
Joined
Oct 30, 2019
Messages
274
I recently bumped into a childhood friend of mine that I haven't seen since my school days. Thing is this dude doesn't currently have a job, and I was shocked to find out that he has been jobless for over 12 years now. From my understanding, based on what he has told me, he has had a couple of jobs many years ago, where one job he lost because the business he worked at closed down, and the other job he had was just a temporary position, and apparently he even tried to start his own small business at one point, which unfortunately did not work out and he had to shut the whole thing down. Over the past 12 years he has tried to get a job without any luck. For the past two months now I've been trying to help him by asking people I know to get him some interviews, but the moment they find out that he has been without work for so long then it's an immediate "no". The dude is on the brink of being completely broke, and I hate seeing him like this. Does anyone have any advice on how I can help him get a job? People seem to really be put off by the fact that he's been jobless for such a long time. That, and the fact that he's in his late 30's and we live in a small middle-of-nowhere town is unfortunately not doing him any favors. He has matric, and he studied to become a IT technician and IIRC his first ever job was working at a computer shop where he repaired computers. I'm not sure how to help him at this point. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
 
RedViking

RedViking

Nord of the South
Joined
Feb 23, 2012
Messages
47,288
What is the rest of the story?

I don't buy it.

But first step would be to do a course or qualification.

Also remember, you can take a horse to the water, but you can't make it drink. So you can sponsor him out of the goodness of your heart, but someone who sat on their bum for more than a decade might leave you disappointed.
 
LeftRightLeft

LeftRightLeft

Well-Known Member
Joined
Oct 30, 2019
Messages
274
RedViking said:
What is the rest of the story?

I don't buy it.

But first step would be to do a course or qualification.

Also remember, you can take a horse to the water, but you can't make it drink. So you can sponsor him out of the goodness of your heart, but someone who sat on their bum for more than a decade might leave you disappointed.
Click to expand...
What do you mean? What part don't you buy?
 
borro

borro

Expert Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2013
Messages
3,638
Yeah, it’s tough. Luck of the draw. He will have to consider moving where there are more opportunities.
 
WAslayer

WAslayer

Executive Member
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
8,102
Jobless for 12 years..? So he spent those entire 12 years (other than the time spent on his own business) looking for a job, any job and he came up empty handed every single time..? Could not even find a cashier/sakkiepakker job at all..?

Very fishy to be honest.. I don't believe that in 12 years he was unable to find absolutely any job.. you can't find something in the field you want so you go sit on your bum until you do, or don't in this case..? You instead take any job you can find while you continue looking for something that you want..

Unless he has an absolutely heart wrenching story about why he hasn't had a job in 12 years and makes sure this is the very first thing potential employers read on his CV, he is SOL for the most part..

If he has had a small business before, that's probably his best chance at this stage, to revive that..
 
Last edited:
G

Goosfrabba

Expert Member
Joined
Dec 13, 2017
Messages
2,135
Is there no company that would be willing to try him on a 3 month probation period to see attitude/work ethic etc.? Even if at minimum wage just to get foot in the door
 
