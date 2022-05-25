How to help someone that has been jobless for over 12 years?

I recently bumped into a childhood friend of mine that I haven't seen since my school days. Thing is this dude doesn't currently have a job, and I was shocked to find out that he has been jobless for over 12 years now. From my understanding, based on what he has told me, he has had a couple of jobs many years ago, where one job he lost because the business he worked at closed down, and the other job he had was just a temporary position, and apparently he even tried to start his own small business at one point, which unfortunately did not work out and he had to shut the whole thing down. Over the past 12 years he has tried to get a job without any luck. For the past two months now I've been trying to help him by asking people I know to get him some interviews, but the moment they find out that he has been without work for so long then it's an immediate "no". The dude is on the brink of being completely broke, and I hate seeing him like this. Does anyone have any advice on how I can help him get a job? People seem to really be put off by the fact that he's been jobless for such a long time. That, and the fact that he's in his late 30's and we live in a small middle-of-nowhere town is unfortunately not doing him any favors. He has matric, and he studied to become a IT technician and IIRC his first ever job was working at a computer shop where he repaired computers. I'm not sure how to help him at this point. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.