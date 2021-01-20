If you have ever dreamed of moving to the Garden Route, here is your opportunity

If you are looking for a change in your life, we have opportunities on the Garden Route for you. This company is scaling internationally and career growth is guaranteed! A well-established, stable & hugely successful company that works with local and international clients. With a team of around 40 smart & passionate people in the software division, the projects are varied and interesting. Leaders in their industry focusing on innovation and new technologies and platforms like Microservices, SOLID principles, Docker, Kafka, Mongo DB, RESTful, json, Azure, Machine Learning, AI, Python, etc.

Click the link for more details
Garden Route Job Opportunities


