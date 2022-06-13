In need of an internship | Diploma Information & Communication Technology

Good afternoon my fellow forumites.



I come to you in my time of need...

Context​ I'm in my final year of this qualification and we're required to do work integrated learning (internship). Our lecturer for this module has a list of companies that are supposed to contact us for interviews and such but only a handful have had offers made and will start on the 1st of July.



I had a company whom I was liaising with since December 2021 and was informed by my lecturer that every potential company we would like to intern for needs to be approved by her as it is required by the department of higher education.



Eventually I emailed the company to find out whats happening, they told me they cannot employee me until I graduate in December so they can take me on full time.



With this knowledge I contacted the lecturer asking her for the official letter that we're supposed to send to companies we'd like to intern for. She sends me the letter and says that she thought I was "placed" with the company she spoke with??????????????



I had to explain to her that I contacted the company and as per their conversation with her they could not come to an agreement.



She's added my profile back to the list of students who still need to be placed but I have very little faith that anything will come to fruition without me actively trying to get hired. The rest of the people in my class is too complacent that they will be placed with companies

​ Actual reason for posting​

Anyways the whole point of this post is that I'm exhausting all my options, I send out about 20 applications per day that pertains to my field and matches a junior software dev position. If anybody is able to assist please dm me or comment down below.



The company needs to be operating in Cape Town.



I really do not want to graduate with 0 experience nor do I care for a simulated office environment that the university setup which would mean no real world experience.



Please assist!