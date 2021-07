Information Security Officer | Sunninghill, Johannesburg

Provide input to the IT security strategy and IT security enhancements

Implement, maintain and ensure adherence to information security framework and information security plan

Work with the IT leadership in the development of the IT security policy, procedures and standards

Ensure system configuration guidelines are followed and monitors system performance for compliance with information security standards

Clear understanding of cloud computing services/deployment architecture

Perform risk management activities including third-party due diligence

Provide subject matter expertise and guide information and cyber security initiatives

Respond to security and privacy related questions from users, partners, and customers

A diverse security background with knowledge in several cyber security tools including; firewalls; VPN technologies, IDS / IPS, network access control and network segmentation, anti-malware and spam technologies, SIEM, IAM, PAM; risk and vulnerability assessments and compliance tools

Experience in cyber threat monitoring and response, threat remediation and threat intelligence

Deliver security assessment services including network scanning, vulnerability testing, penetration testing, and coordinate incident response activities

Familiarity with information security issues as it relates to web-based applications

Review new and emerging exploits and vulnerabilities, and understand how the Group could defend against them

Monitor and investigate security events, network and access controls

Hands on approach to remediation of information security issues.

Collaborate with the IT development and product teams to improve application and infrastructure security and compliance, and mature the security in software development lifecycle

Drive the Information and cyber security awareness security awareness programme to educate employees about information and cyber security risks and promote good security practices

Prepare and coordinate the completion of various data and analytics reports

Provide input on cyber security operations metrics and indicators

Report on key cyber security operations metrics and indicators to management

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or equivalent

Information Security Certification such as CEH, CISM, CCSP, CISSP

More than 6 years’ experience in an IT security environment, including cloud security

Knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST, OWASP

Experience architecting and implementing Security technologies

Windows, and Linux operating systems

Preferred experience in ethical hacking / audit/consulting services (3 – 4 years)

Preferred with SLDC / development / coding via multiple platforms (1 – 2 years)

Sunninghill, Johannesburg: R75 000 CTC (Negotiable)The Information Security Officer will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets. The ISO will be the centre of competence for Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-related activities and responsibilities.Please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14447466-Information-Security-Officer-JB936/ to apply or email recruit@itkontak.co.za with JB936 in the subject line