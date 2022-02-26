Information Technology Sales Consultant - Remote

Hi All,



My company is based in Cape Town, a reputable IT company that is focused on repairs, installations, software, and hardware support.



We are on the lookout for sales people with great communication skills, and people that can create more brand relationships with other companies. These sales people will deal with the ongoing warranties and sales of the hardware.



The position is remote, for now however there will be paid flights and hotel accommodation for certain meetings that the company will cater for.



A more detailed overview can be queried with me via PM.



We are accepting people that are SA Based.