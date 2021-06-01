Information Technology Technician
Job Type: Full Time
Information Technology Technician Recruitment 2021: With each of our IT experts having over 15 years’ experience in the IT industry, we know what works best to keep your business’s IT infrastructure and end-users running optimally. We understand the importance of time and budget and provide solutions which are ideal to your company’s needs.
Interested and qualified candidates should Click Here To View Details and Apply Online
1. Telecommunication Service Coordinator at Sanlam
2. Net Developer at Sanlam
We are therefore inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for Information Technology Technician Recruitment at The Tech Guys
