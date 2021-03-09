iOS Developer – Southern Suburbs of Cape Town - 1 year contract

Job Category: IT - Software
Job Title: iOS Developer
Job Type: Contract
Job Location: Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Cost To Company Per Annum: R480 000 - R720 000

Our sister company is looking for an iOS Developer with a minimum of 4+ years experience of native iOS Development. You have to be based in Cape Town to be considered for the position and you get brownie points if it’s in the Southern Suburbs.

The Contact will be on an initial 3 month basis and if both parties are happy the contact will be extended by a further 9 months = 1 year.

Full spec and application link below.

