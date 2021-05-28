Job Title: IT Analyst (ERP and Ecommerce)
Employment Type: Full Time
This is a customer-focused, technology-driven, fuels retailing company. Poised to deliver best-in-class retail experiences, leveraging complimentary brands and optimized returns to investors. The company is founded on the premise that the customer is the most important factor to be considered in the development and execution of service delivery.
Job Summary
- The role develops, implements and manages the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and the Ecommerce System.
- The IT ANALYST (ERP AND ECOMMERCE) evaluates and recommends changes to current and future system requirements to meet organizational needs and deadlines ensuring all changes and incidences are logged.
- Update and manage the ERP and the Ecommerce system to ensure it provides the company with proper business solutions and accurate results.
- Plan and coordinate testing changes, upgrades and new services, ensuring systems will operate correctly in current and future environments. Analyse and report changes in online sales to a team of e-commerce sales so they are well-informed when making business decisions.
- Periodically measures the success of a company's online retail presence.
- Analyse data processing modules and identify areas of enhancements and improvements.
- Update and manage ERP and Ecommerce application system documentation.
- Manage engagement risk, project economics, planning and budgeting and accounts receivable.
- Provide procedures and reports to identify and resolve data integrity issues.
- Share crucial information about the organization's ERP initiative including ROI, financial predictions, database migration processes.
- Create and Implement training procedures directly related to the organization's ERP and Ecommerce Including training of staff and end-users in support mechanisms.
- Develop detailed documentation for system enhancements and business cases assisting enhancement requests.
- Ensure system issues are resolved on time and efficiently to meet Accounting and Finance team’s deadlines.
- Ensuring the uptime of the ERP and Ecommerce system and escalate all hardware related issue as soon as possible.
- Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or remotely)
- Setting up ERP and Ecommerce accounts for new users and passwords
- Directing unresolved issues timely to the project vendor
- Assist in the execution of the IT audit plan and system support.
- Record events and problems and their resolution in logs and reports.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related course.
- Finance Essentials in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central/Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fundamentals Finance and Operations Apps/ any MS Dynamics Certification
- Oracle SQL/OCA/Azure Fundamentals/Microsoft Database Administrator
