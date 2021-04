IT Field Technician | Bryanston, Johannesburg

Installing and configuring hardware and software components to ensure usability.

Server Maintenance

Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Setting up users laptops or desktops and join them to the domain

Upgrading of hardware

Upgrading the entire system to enable compatible software on all computers.

Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level & server level.

Performing tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.

Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting.

Onsite & assisting clients remotely

Conducting backup operations

Managing technical documentation

Own, reliable transport

A minimum of 1 - 2 years experience as an IT Technician

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to develop and maintain business relationships

Detail orientated

Troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

IT Field Technician (JB662)Location: Bryanston, JohannesburgSalary: R10 - 15 000 per month (Travel reimbursement)As a Field Technician, you will have the opportunity to work under the guidance and mentorship of a Senior Technician to provide on-site and remote support to two organisations with approximately 140 users. This position will require the successful candidate to travel to the client site therefore candidates who have their own vehicle (and the necessary experience) should apply.Responsibilities:Minimum requirements:To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email your cv to recruit@itkontak.co.za with the reference JB662 in the subject line.