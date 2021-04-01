IT Field Technician | Bryanston, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
IT Field Technician (JB662)
Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg
Salary: R10 - 15 000 per month (Travel reimbursement)
As a Field Technician, you will have the opportunity to work under the guidance and mentorship of a Senior Technician to provide on-site and remote support to two organisations with approximately 140 users. This position will require the successful candidate to travel to the client site therefore candidates who have their own vehicle (and the necessary experience) should apply.
Responsibilities:
- Installing and configuring hardware and software components to ensure usability.
- Server Maintenance
- Troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
- Setting up users laptops or desktops and join them to the domain
- Upgrading of hardware
- Upgrading the entire system to enable compatible software on all computers.
- Installing and upgrading anti-virus software to ensure security at the user level & server level.
- Performing tests and evaluations of new software and hardware.
- Providing support to users and being the first point of contact for error reporting.
- Onsite & assisting clients remotely
- Conducting backup operations
- Managing technical documentation
- Own, reliable transport
- A minimum of 1 - 2 years experience as an IT Technician
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to develop and maintain business relationships
- Detail orientated
- Troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email your cv to recruit@itkontak.co.za with the reference JB662 in the subject line.