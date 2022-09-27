IT Field - Where to find a job opportunity

My_King
Morning All,
For those in the IT field, how did you find your current position? Which recruiters assisted you?
I have finally snapped:
I'm overwhelmed by my current work.
Junior IT tech, Intermediate IT tech, Senior IT Tech. Now be it all but for external companies as well.
Now add sales into it as well and cloud solutions.
And let me say, that post looking for a junior tech in PTA, yeah good luck finding someone that has to fit in to all that.