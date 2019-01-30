IT Graduate seeking employment advice

KSM93

Hello,
I recently graduated with a BCom in Information Systems and am looking for employment in a relevant field towards my degree like a junior business/system analyst type role.
But I'm struggling to find internships or jobs that don't require experience since I'm a recent graduate.
I'd like to ask advice about where I can find jobs for graduates I mainly use Indeed and Careerjet. But I would be grateful for other directions if any of you know any companies on the lookout for graduates.
I have skills in the following:
SQL
C# and VB.net languages
Also good at analysis and design

Any help would be very appreciated thank you.
 
Sumen

Sumen

Try puff & pass.

I think most companies start accepting applications in the middle of the year so that's why you not finding anything.
 
Kosmik

Kosmik

You might have to look at starting in a different role first, haven't heard of companies hiring junior system analysts etc, one would normally promote internally after a person has proven knowledge OR experience.

Not being offensive but the quicker you accept that what you were taught vs real world is very different, the better off you will be and approach prospective employment in that light.
 
S

silver6933

Find a temp job. Literally phone up companies and ask if they need a temp.

Work exp wil hold you back. Also you need to build a network. Call up your univ friends and ask about jobs at their place of work.
 
E

eXisor

Check out PNET for IT employment agencies to give them a call, and while you're there see if you can find opportunities for job posted that match your skillset. Also, create a LinkedIn profile listing your skills. Make sure your CV is sorted and upload that.
Good luck.
.
 
static_sa

static_sa

If Cape Town, check Metacom.

They are looking for Junior Positions to be filled.
 
K

KSM93

My location is Johannesburg currently but I have family in Durban who I can stay with in a pinch. Was busy preparing for my graduation although I'm disappointed I still haven't found anything yet. Experience requirements really are a huge barrier for employment if you haven't found a graduate programme. I must admit I've found the lack of IT internships disconcerting so far.
 
jman

jman

KingSiya93 said:
My location is Johannesburg currently but I have family in Durban who I can stay with in a pinch. Was busy preparing for my graduation although I'm disappointed I still haven't found anything yet. Experience requirements really are a huge barrier for employment if you haven't found a graduate programme. I must admit I've found the lack of IT internships disconcerting so far.
Have you tried Entelect? They have a grad programme
 
