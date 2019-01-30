IT Graduate seeking employment advice

Hello,

I recently graduated with a BCom in Information Systems and am looking for employment in a relevant field towards my degree like a junior business/system analyst type role.

But I'm struggling to find internships or jobs that don't require experience since I'm a recent graduate.

I'd like to ask advice about where I can find jobs for graduates I mainly use Indeed and Careerjet. But I would be grateful for other directions if any of you know any companies on the lookout for graduates.

I have skills in the following:

SQL

C# and VB.net languages

Also good at analysis and design



Any help would be very appreciated thank you.