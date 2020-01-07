IT Jobs in Roodepoort and Isando

We are looking for professions within ICT, Health and Freight industries.
Contract based ending June 2020
Location: Roodepoort and Isando in Gauteng
2. Snr IT Project Manager
The role will be responsible for providing direct communication to clients and staff, define agile governance for projects, create proper project alignments both internally and externally, advise executives regarding how to balance competing priorities, and oversee projects and activities to ensure that effective business strategies and goals are met.Manage a team of implementation specialists that are responsible for the implementation of projects, Quality Assurance and release management of software, or solutions.Oversee project plans and ensures that implementations are completed on time, within budget, and meet client expectations.
3. Project Manager
Responsible for the overall day to day management of the project, reporting, governance and stakeholder management
4. Snr Business Analyst
Responsible for requirement analysis and documentation
5. Tester
Responsible for all types of testing, UAT, Functional testing etc
6. BI Developer
development as per the business requirements
email detailed Cv to tebogos@smartdigital-solution.co.za
