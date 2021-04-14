IT Manager | Sandton, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
IT Manager (JB683)
Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary R500 - 700 000 per annum
The ideal candidate would be a service-centric individual who is focused on the end-user, able to align with the business strategy and have a problem solving and accountability mindset. You should be a pioneer and innovator, who can identify technical shortfalls, source solutions and implement them with confidence in their functionality. This role is ideal for someone who is hands on wanting to working in a multifaceted IT environment.
Duties:
- Align the IT and business strategies and roadmaps, ensuring that the company gains full value from its ROI in IT services and provide a coherent link between IT and the business.
- Acts as a trusted advisor and builds and maintains relationships with other business unit leaders to develop a clear understanding of business needs; ensures cost-effective delivery of IT services to meet those needs and is able to respond with agility to changing business priorities
- Manage IT resource requirements to ensure an appropriate balance between tactical and strategic demands. Implements IT continuous improvement programs within enterprise guidelines. Directs the development of IT sourcing strategy and provides executive oversight for strategic vendor and partner relationship management.
- Set and Manage IT budget and ensure the overall IT spend remains within pre-agreed tolerances including, forecasting the growth in infrastructure requirements.
- Lead the IT department by delivering an IT strategy that delivers innovation and enables the wider business to become leaner through the effective use of existing and technologies.
- Act as the final escalation point for service-related issues.
- Ensuring the ongoing "readiness" of the IT strategy meets the needs of all business.
- Act as the voice of IT services to the wider Group, ensuring effective communication and awareness.
- Uses influencing and negotiation skills to create synergies across the enterprise to enable cost-effective and innovative shared solutions in the achievement of business goals.
- Collaborates with key internal technical members team to identify probable causes and possible solutions to service issues and service gaps
- Analyse and monitor server security and implement patches and fixes to address potential security holes.
- Implement and monitor security measures for the protection of computer systems, networks and information
- Due-diligence of existing solution, analysing physical topology, logical interconnectivity, service dependency, application flows and security constraints
- Responsible for a designated set of network security tools and the security functionality of these tools, such as threat hunting, endpoint detection and response, and security information and event management
- Implement Cloud infrastructure solutions that meet functional and non-functional requirements and integrate solutions into existing infrastructure.
- Manage the IT policy including IT standard operating procedures and contribute to the development of corporate governance in order to drive the growth of the company. Ensure client data and property, including IT data, are properly protected.
- Document designs, specifications, and implementations.
- Provides leadership, coaching and direction to the IT leadership team and staff.
- Build and manage a high performing team by providing leadership, role clarity, training and career development
- Computer Science Degree in IT related subject
- Minimum 8 years' experience in a similar role within an IT environment, of which at least 5 must have involved managing people/ technical team.
- 3 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS).
- Demonstrates the expertise to architect, design, implement and optimize technologies across architecture domains. Capable to make the architecture, design and technology decisions necessary to ensure successful technology implementations.
- Experience with contract and vendor negotiations
- Good communicator and people skills. Strong alignment to organisational culture
- Experience in managing the output of 3rd parties
- Knowledge of business models, operating models, financial models, cost-benefit analysis, budgeting and risk management
- Understanding of ITIL Service Management Framework
- Familiarity with information management practices, system development life cycle management, IT services management, infrastructure and operations, POPI, COBIT and ITIL frameworks, security, data management
- Successful record of leading and managing a technical function in a dynamic environment across borders
- Knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, APIs, event-driven IT, cloud technologies
- Exposure and understanding of existing, new and emerging technologies, and processing environments
- Experience in hands-on technical activity from a hardware, software and network perspective.
- Microsoft Hyper V, VMWare
- Cloud Solutions (Azure, AWS, O365, Teams, SharePoint, Hosting, backup, DAAAS, SAAS)
- Microsoft solutions expert
- IT Technical Team Management
- Project management
- Disaster Recovery
- Cyber Security Management
- Demonstrating self-awareness of own strengths and development needs as well as the impact of own behaviour on others.