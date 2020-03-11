IT support technician Tygervalley

Dakota.za

Corporate IT Technician position available in an established Property Investment company

Duties include:
  • Desktop hardware & software support - in house
  • Network & server maintenance
  • CCTV maintenance at remote sites
  • TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN
  • Setup of ADSL & Fibre Routers
  • Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge
  • Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange
  • Understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients
  • Windows 7/8/8.1/10
  • Windows Server SBS2007/SBS2010/2008/2012/2012R2/2016/2019
  • Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains
  • Ability to work both alone & in a team
  • Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems
  • Must have drivers licence and own transport
  • Min 2 years experience
  • good communication skills
Salary R120k to R144k per year

Send 2 page CV to dakota.za@gmail.com
 
