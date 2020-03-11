IT support technician Tygervalley

Corporate IT Technician position available in an established Property Investment company
Duties include:
Send 2 page CV to dakota.za@gmail.com
- Desktop hardware & software support - in house
- Network & server maintenance
- CCTV maintenance at remote sites
- TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN
- Setup of ADSL & Fibre Routers
- Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge
- Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange
- Understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients
- Windows 7/8/8.1/10
- Windows Server SBS2007/SBS2010/2008/2012/2012R2/2016/2019
- Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains
- Ability to work both alone & in a team
- Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems
- Must have drivers licence and own transport
- Min 2 years experience
- good communication skills
