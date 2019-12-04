IT technician in Emalahleni\Witbank Area.

Skills required:

TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN.

Setup of client machines and joining them to a domain.

Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge.

Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange.

Basic understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients.

Windows 10.

Windows Server 2012R2/2016/2019.

Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains.

Ability to work both alone & in a team.

Ability to work on a helpdesk with logging of all support tickets.

Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems.

We are looking for an IT technician to join our team in Emalahleni\Witbank Area.You will need to be well-spoken & presented as it is a client-facing position and require a valid driver's license.Salary dependent on experience and qualifications.