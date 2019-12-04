IT technician in Emalahleni\Witbank Area.

We are looking for an IT technician to join our team in Emalahleni\Witbank Area.
Skills required:
Salary dependent on experience and qualifications.
- TCP/IP Networking both LAN & basic WAN.
- Setup of client machines and joining them to a domain.
- Basic Firewall understanding and knowledge.
- Basic knowledge of Email protocols such as POP/IMAP/Exchange.
- Basic understanding of Office 365 and how to add/manage clients.
- Windows 10.
- Windows Server 2012R2/2016/2019.
- Basic Understanding of Active Directory/DHCP/DNS/Domains.
- Ability to work both alone & in a team.
- Ability to work on a helpdesk with logging of all support tickets.
- Ability to diagnose & troubleshoot IT problems.
