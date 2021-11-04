Junior Database Administrator | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (Neg)

WhiteRaven
Junior Database Administrator (JB1287)
Experience: Junior
Location: Randburg, South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience)
Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector. This small team is seeking a Junior Database Administrator with proficiency in SQL 2012+ and Pervasive V9+. Knowledge of Sage50 Database Architecture would be highly beneficial.
Programming Language Requirements
- Proficient in SQL 2012+
- Proficient in Pervasive V9+
- Data Analysis
- SQL and Excel analysis
- Data reconciliations
- Data integrity
- Administrator and support DBA environment
- Optimization of queries using performance management tools
- Create tables, views, procedures, functions, triggers etc.
- Setup and deploy new databases.
- In-Depth knowledge of Sage50 Database architecture. (Beneficial)
- Pervasive Control Center
- SSMS
To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776759-Junior-Database-Administrator-JB1287/