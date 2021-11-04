Junior Developer - C# and VB.Net | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (Negotiable)

WhiteRaven
Junior Developer - C# and VB.net (JB1285)
Experience: Junior
Location: Randburg, South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience)
Benefits: 21 days leave and 13th cheque
Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.
This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.
Programming Language Requirements
Programming Language Requirements
- Proficient in VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy application
- Proficient in C#, Net5
- JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)
- HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)
- Proven experience in WinForm design.
- Experience with WCF
- Experience with Windows Services
- Thorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoring
- Azure DevOps or Git
- Sage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)
- Web Forms (Beneficial)
- MVC + API. (Beneficial)
- Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)
- Visual Studio 2017/2019
- DevExpress 17.2
- Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)
- Telerik (Beneficial)
- Essential Objects (Beneficial)
- VS Code (Beneficial)