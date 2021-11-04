Junior Developer - C# and VB.Net | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (Negotiable)

WhiteRaven

Junior Developer - C# and VB.net (JB1285)
Experience: Junior
Location: Randburg, South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience)
Benefits: 21 days leave and 13th cheque

Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.

This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.

Programming Language Requirements
  • Proficient in VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy application
  • Proficient in C#, Net5
  • JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)
  • HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)
Experience
  • Proven experience in WinForm design.
  • Experience with WCF
  • Experience with Windows Services
  • Thorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoring
  • Azure DevOps or Git
  • Sage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)
  • Web Forms (Beneficial)
  • MVC + API. (Beneficial)
  • Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)
Tooling
  • Visual Studio 2017/2019
  • DevExpress 17.2
  • Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)
  • Telerik (Beneficial)
  • Essential Objects (Beneficial)
  • VS Code (Beneficial)
Please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776708-Junior-Developer-C-and-VBnet-JB1285/
 
