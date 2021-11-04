Junior Developer - C# and VB.Net | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (Negotiable)

Proficient in VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy application

Proficient in C#, Net5

JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)

HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)

Proven experience in WinForm design.

Experience with WCF

Experience with Windows Services

Thorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoring

Azure DevOps or Git

Sage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)

Web Forms (Beneficial)

MVC + API. (Beneficial)

Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)

Visual Studio 2017/2019

DevExpress 17.2

Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)

Telerik (Beneficial)

Essential Objects (Beneficial)

VS Code (Beneficial)

: Junior: Randburg, South Africa: Permanent: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience): 21 days leave and 13th chequeOur client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.