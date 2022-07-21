Junior Developer: C# and VB.NET, Randburg Johannesburg

Not to be rude but that's a tall ask for a junior. Most of the backend tech is relatively old as well as the experiance requested. Target of a grad with no experience is not bad or a very entryvlevel junior but for an individual with the required experiance in the older systems and tech, you probably need to look at a more intermediate range. If they have the means to incubate someone with an existing resource, a junior should work but doubt they would check the boxes on paper required upfront.