Junior Developer: C# and VB.NET, Randburg Johannesburg

May 25, 2015
JB2062.jpg

Junior Developer: C# and VB.NET (JB2062)

Randburg, Johannesburg
R15 – 18 000 per month (Negotiable based on experience)
Benefits include: 21 days leave and 13th cheque
Duration: Permanent

Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.

This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.

Applicants with a completed BSc and no experience, are welcome to apply.

Programming Language Requirements

  • Proficient in VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy application
  • Proficient in C#, Net5
  • JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)
  • HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)
Experience

  • Proven experience in WinForm design.
  • Experience with WCF
  • Experience with Windows Services
  • Thorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoring
  • Azure DevOps or Git
  • Sage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)
  • Web Forms (Beneficial)
  • MVC + API. (Beneficial)
  • Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)
Tooling

  • Visual Studio 2017/2019
  • DevExpress 17.2
  • Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)
  • Telerik (Beneficial)
  • Essential Objects (Beneficial)
  • VS Code (Beneficial)
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2062 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
 
Not to be rude but that's a tall ask for a junior. Most of the backend tech is relatively old as well as the experiance requested. Target of a grad with no experience is not bad or a very entryvlevel junior but for an individual with the required experiance in the older systems and tech, you probably need to look at a more intermediate range. If they have the means to incubate someone with an existing resource, a junior should work but doubt they would check the boxes on paper required upfront.
 
Not to be rude but that's a tall ask for a junior. Most of the backend tech is relatively old as well as the experiance requested. Target of a grad with no experience is not bad or a very entryvlevel junior but for an individual with the required experiance in the older systems and tech, you probably need to look at a more intermediate range. If they have the means to incubate someone with an existing resource, a junior should work but doubt they would check the boxes on paper required upfront.
It's not rude it's an opinion that I welcome. I have placed someone junior with this company before and they are now looking for a second resource to join the team. A graduate would be ideal for this position but the spec also gives them insight into what they will be working with.
 
It's not rude it's an opinion that I welcome. I have placed someone junior with this company before and they are now looking for a second resource to join the team. A graduate would be ideal for this position but the spec also gives them insight into what they will be working with.
If mentored well, they should be good, I'd focus more on the candidate than the experienced side, it's a good incubation prospect and nice for a "youngster" ( :p ) getting in the field.
 
