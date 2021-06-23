Junior IT Support with growth in business software (JHB)

Jun 23, 2021
We are looking for a junior IT Support person to join our team based in Johannesburg and embark in an interesting industry in IT software.

Job Description/Responsibilities:

  • Day to day desktop support for staff (laptops, Windows, O365 etc)
  • Restoring of SQL databases and related maintenance
  • Growth, learning and experience in customer support role in business software
  • Working with a case management system to provide customer support
  • More Details:
    • Permanent position
    • Based in Johannesburg
Ideal Candidate:

  • Training on or experience in technical support/Networking/SQL Databases/Servers/Windows/Azure/Software Support/Software Development
  • Matric or higher, any background in accounting also beneficial
  • Strong verbal and written professional communication
  • Logical thinker
  • Driven to learn and grow

Email Address:

  • it.skills404@gmail.com
  • If you fit the description, send a cover letter introducing yourself and your salary needs along with your CV. Note that only candidates shortlisted will be contacted.
 
