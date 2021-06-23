Junior IT Support with growth in business software (JHB)

Day to day desktop support for staff (laptops, Windows, O365 etc)

Restoring of SQL databases and related maintenance

Growth, learning and experience in customer support role in business software

Working with a case management system to provide customer support

More Details: Permanent position Based in Johannesburg



Training on or experience in technical support/Networking/SQL Databases/Servers/Windows/Azure/Software Support/Software Development

Matric or higher, any background in accounting also beneficial

Strong verbal and written professional communication

Logical thinker

Driven to learn and grow

it.skills404@gmail.com

If you fit the description, send a cover letter introducing yourself and your salary needs along with your CV. Note that only candidates shortlisted will be contacted.

We are looking for a junior IT Support person to join our team based in Johannesburg and embark in an interesting industry in IT software.Job Description/Responsibilities:Ideal Candidate:Email Address: