Junior IT Support with growth in business software (JHB)

We are looking for a junior IT Support person to join our team based in Johannesburg and embark in an interesting industry in IT software.
Job Description/Responsibilities:
- Day to day desktop support for staff (laptops, Windows, O365 etc)
- Restoring of SQL databases and related maintenance
- Growth, learning and experience in customer support role in business software
- Working with a case management system to provide customer support
- More Details:
- Permanent position
- Based in Johannesburg
- Training on or experience in technical support/Networking/SQL Databases/Servers/Windows/Azure/Software Support/Software Development
- Matric or higher, any background in accounting also beneficial
- Strong verbal and written professional communication
- Logical thinker
- Driven to learn and grow
Email Address:
- it.skills404@gmail.com
- If you fit the description, send a cover letter introducing yourself and your salary needs along with your CV. Note that only candidates shortlisted will be contacted.