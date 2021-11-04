Junior Network Engineer | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (neg)

WhiteRaven
Junior Network Engineer (JB1288)
Experience: Junior
Location: Randburg, South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience)
Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.
Certifications
Certifications
- CompTIA A+ Technician
- Network+
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) (Highly Beneficial)
- Good understanding of the Microsoft Stack
- Good understanding of networking
- Server performance analysis
- Good understanding of CPanel
- Creative troubleshooting methodologies
- Security configuration
- Providing onsite and remote technical support in a timely and efficient manner
- Coordinating with vendors and suppliers for IT purchases
- Experience with ESXi (Beneficial)
- Mikrotik experience (Beneficial)
- WordPress (Beneficial)