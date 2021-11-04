Junior Network Engineer | Randburg, JHB | R15 - 18 000 (neg)

Junior Network Engineer (JB1288)
Experience: Junior
Location: Randburg, South Africa
Duration: Permanent
Salary: R15 - 18 000 (negotiable based on experience)


Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.

Certifications
  • CompTIA A+ Technician
  • Network+
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) (Highly Beneficial)
Experience
  • Good understanding of the Microsoft Stack
  • Good understanding of networking
  • Server performance analysis
  • Good understanding of CPanel
  • Creative troubleshooting methodologies
  • Security configuration
  • Providing onsite and remote technical support in a timely and efficient manner
  • Coordinating with vendors and suppliers for IT purchases
  • Experience with ESXi (Beneficial)
  • Mikrotik experience (Beneficial)
  • WordPress (Beneficial)
To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14776762-Junior-Network-Engineer-JB1288/
 
