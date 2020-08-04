Junior Network Support Engineer | Benoni, JHB | R16 500 - R20 500.00 PM

WhiteRaven
Junior Network Support Engineer (JB259)
Salary: R16 500 - R20 500.00
Bonus: Annual bonus based on personal and company performance
Working Hours: 08:00 - 16:00
Remote Standby: Rotational, one-week standby every three weeks.
Tier 2 ISP, SMME based in Benoni, Johannesburg is looking for a Junior Network Support Engineer to join their team and provide technical support and router installation services, to their business clients.
This role is ideal for a candidate who wants to work for a company that invests in their staff. Employees are valued and Management ensures that each new staff member is provided with a roadmap to plan and fast track their learning within the company, thereby ensuring that everyone is equipped with the knowledge required to meet client expectations.
Minimum Requirements
- 1 - 2 years’ experience in a medium to large ISP
- MTCRE (Mikrotik Certified Routing Engineer) or relevant experience
- Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)
- Open Shortest Path First (OSPF)
- VPN and VLAN
- Static Routing
- Point to Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPOE)
- Scripting
- Sound knowledge of Radius Services
- Fortinet Certification (NSE4 and above)
- Extreme Networks knowledge
- Previous experience in an intermediate to large ISP
- Own vehicle