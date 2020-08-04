Junior Network Support Engineer | Benoni, JHB | R16 500 - R20 500.00 PM

Junior Network Support Engineer (JB259)

Salary: R16 500 - R20 500.00
Bonus: Annual bonus based on personal and company performance
Working Hours: 08:00 - 16:00
Remote Standby: Rotational, one-week standby every three weeks.

Tier 2 ISP, SMME based in Benoni, Johannesburg is looking for a Junior Network Support Engineer to join their team and provide technical support and router installation services, to their business clients.

This role is ideal for a candidate who wants to work for a company that invests in their staff. Employees are valued and Management ensures that each new staff member is provided with a roadmap to plan and fast track their learning within the company, thereby ensuring that everyone is equipped with the knowledge required to meet client expectations.

Minimum Requirements
  • 1 - 2 years’ experience in a medium to large ISP
  • MTCRE (Mikrotik Certified Routing Engineer) or relevant experience
Experience with:
  • Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)
  • Open Shortest Path First (OSPF)
  • VPN and VLAN
  • Static Routing
  • Point to Point Protocol over Ethernet (PPPOE)
  • Scripting
  • Sound knowledge of Radius Services
Desirable
  • Fortinet Certification (NSE4 and above)
  • Extreme Networks knowledge
  • Previous experience in an intermediate to large ISP
  • Own vehicle
Apply by visiting> https://www.kontak.co.za/network-support-engineer-jobs-johannesburg.php
 
