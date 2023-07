Junior NOC Engineer | Woodmead, Johannesburg

Woodmead, JohannesburgR8 - 15 000 per monthPermanentAs a NOC Technician you will form part of a NOC team that works on a 12 hour shift rotation. You will be responsible for monitoring dashboards and ticketing systems, remotely resolving issues and escalations.Previous experience in a NOC role, beneficialA+ and N+ QualificationsExcellent communications both verbal and writtenUnderstanding of how DNS works for both legitimate and malicious purposesUnderstanding network protocols and traffic flow in an enterprise environmentMonitor Dashboards and Ticketing Systems.Review alarm activity and notify appropriate parties.Responds to issues and/or escalates them when required.Remotely resolves issues.Troubleshoots ATM/alarm calls and Camera Surveillance.Maintenance of NOC owned Systems and ToolsKeep existing NOC Systems and Tools up to date with current and vetted patchesMaintain configurations of NOC Systems and ToolsReport up any critical issue with NOC Systems and ToolsTo apply please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16230972-Junior-NOC-Technician-JB3324 OR email your cv to recruit@kontak.co.za with JB3324 in the subject line