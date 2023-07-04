Junior NOC Engineer | Woodmead, Johannesburg

WhiteRaven
Junior NOC Technician (JB3324)
Woodmead, Johannesburg
R8 - 15 000 per month
Permanent
As a NOC Technician you will form part of a NOC team that works on a 12 hour shift rotation. You will be responsible for monitoring dashboards and ticketing systems, remotely resolving issues and escalations.
Minimum Requirements:
Previous experience in a NOC role, beneficial
A+ and N+ Qualifications
Excellent communications both verbal and written
Understanding of how DNS works for both legitimate and malicious purposes
Understanding network protocols and traffic flow in an enterprise environment
Duties and Responsibilities:
Monitor Dashboards and Ticketing Systems.
Review alarm activity and notify appropriate parties.
Responds to issues and/or escalates them when required.
Remotely resolves issues.
Troubleshoots ATM/alarm calls and Camera Surveillance.
Maintenance of NOC owned Systems and Tools
Keep existing NOC Systems and Tools up to date with current and vetted patches
Maintain configurations of NOC Systems and Tools
Report up any critical issue with NOC Systems and Tools
To apply please visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16230972-Junior-NOC-Technician-JB3324
OR email your cv to recruit@kontak.co.za with JB3324 in the subject line
