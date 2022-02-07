Junior / Semi Skilled IT Tech in JHB South Area

DaManWifDaPlan
Hi
Im looking for a junior or Semi Skilled IT Technician in the JHB South Area, Starting 1st march, Salary will be advised depending on skill.
The Applicant will be looking after 1 of our clients 2 times a week, and might go to 5 times a week once contracts are signed.
Basic troubleshooting of PCs
good knowledge of basic networks
Knowledge of adding printers
If you have UNIFI experience that would be good
Should you have anyone in mind, Please PM me.
