Junior / Semi Skilled IT Tech in JHB South Area

Hi



Im looking for a junior or Semi Skilled IT Technician in the JHB South Area, Starting 1st march, Salary will be advised depending on skill.



The Applicant will be looking after 1 of our clients 2 times a week, and might go to 5 times a week once contracts are signed.



Basic troubleshooting of PCs

good knowledge of basic networks

Knowledge of adding printers

If you have UNIFI experience that would be good



Should you have anyone in mind, Please PM me.