Laravel Developer – Fully Remote – £2,000-£3,000 per month

Experience building Laravel projects using best practices.

Up to date with the latest version of PHP (8).

In-depth knowledge of databases (MySQL/MariaDB).

Security-conscious development (OWASP Top 10).

Experience integrating with 3rd party APIs, REST web services and payment gateways.

Comfortable making changes to server config (Apache, Nginx) either via Forge or directly on the server via SSH.

Familiar with Git (BitBucket).

Familiar with HTML/CSS/JavaScript (this is not a full-stack role, we have dedicated HTML developers).

Experience using Laravel Forge and Digital Ocean.

Experience using AWS for deployments (Elastic Beanstalk).

WordPress.

Using Burp Suite.

Laravel Certified Developer / Security+ certifications.

NodeJS.

Integrate with StyleCI.

I work with a London web agency and an influx of work lately has prompted us to bring another experienced Laravel developer on board.The developer needs to be confident, professional, and friendly, and will be required to liaise with clients directly once they’ve settled in. They need to be problem-solvers and be excited by challenges and learning new technologies. The position is fully remote, and the team keeps in contact throughout the day via chat.Please send me a PM with your CV, links to websites you have developed, and at least two references. We’re looking to fill this role ASAP.