Linux Systems Administrator | Roodepoort JHB | R50 - 70 000 CTC

Systems Administrator (JB4041)
R50 - 70 000 per month, CTC
Roodepoort, Johannesburg
Permanent
We're on the lookout for an outstanding Systems Administrator with exceptional Linux skills to join our client who is at the forefront of bringing blockchain technology to the South African community!
Our client believes in the value of self-driven, continuously learning individuals who share a genuine passion for blockchain products. You don't necessarily need a formal qualification; what they value most is your enthusiasm, hands-on experience, and commitment to keeping up with an evolving tech landscape.
If you're ready to dive into a dynamic and innovative environment, where your Linux expertise meets the cutting edge of blockchain advancements, then we want to hear from you!
Minimum Requirements:
Practical experience
Proficiency in the management and maintenance of self-hosted infrastructure.
Experience with MySQL/MariaDB and Redis for database management, including access, backups, and connections.
Familiarity with 3CX phone system and access controls.
Experience with Linux Ubuntu and hypervisor software ProxMox.
Experience with running Docker containers for efficient deployment and scaling.
Ability to quickly learn new technologies and adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.
Advanced understanding of security principles and practices.
Proficient in scripting, especially BASH, to automate tasks and enhance system efficiency.
Previous experience in interacting with blockchain nodes is an added advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Build, improve, and maintain clusters of blockchain daemons/consensus nodes in a scalable and highly secure manner.
Utilize a mix of containerized and virtualized environments for optimal performance.
Expertise in Debian-based Linux administration for ensuring stability and security.
Manage and maintain Windows servers to support cross-platform functionality.
Configure and optimize SDWAN, VLAN, LAN, and Firewall settings to ensure a secure and efficient network infrastructure.
Administer and optimize CRM, Helpdesk, and Mail systems for smooth business operations.
Implement and manage monitoring tools, including Grafana and Prometheus, to control the stability of the blockchain infrastructure.
To apply please visit: https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16394584-Systems-Administrator-JB4041/
Please do not apply using Scanned CVs, no supporting documentation is required at this point, this will be requested later.
Kontak Recruitment Disclaimer:
Equal opportunity: All backgrounds are welcomed, with no bias. All are considered based on requirements.
Job specifics: Requirements mirror advertisement, duties may adjust for client needs.
Fair process: Fair assessment, only shortlisted candidates contacted due to volume.
Privacy: Data processed as per Privacy Policy. By applying, you agree to data handling. We safeguard applicant info.
Candidate verification: Candidates selected by the client are verified. False info may disqualify or end employment via the client.
Offer clarity: Advert is not a binding offer. Written offers based on pre-employment conditions.
No direct link: Advert is not tied to Kontak Recruitment. We assist in the employment process ONLY.
Applicant Responsibility: Upon applying, confirmation of receipt for a specific advert is given. If no confirmation is received, you must verify with Kontak Recruitment.
