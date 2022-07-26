Looking for a particular set of skills - IT Risk

Is working or has worked within a cross-functional agile team performing development, testing or deployment; OR is working or has worked within a cross-functional team performing solution architecture or application architecture OR has a background in IT risk and/or IT audit

Has relevant recent experience in microservices and API - design, development, testing, troubleshooting

Has relevant recent experience in cloud native and cloud-hybrid environments. Cloud migration experience is also desirable

Project/Programme management

Knowledge of or relevant experience in traditional Waterfall SDLC

Aptitude and desire to exploit technology skills to assess risk in our client's transformational change programmes as well as their Business As Usual environments

Working knowledge of operational risk management and control frameworks

Aptitude for business development and thought leadership

Strong written and verbal presentation skills

Strong report writing skills

Job descriptionOur Transformation Confidence capability is focussed on protecting our clients' investments as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. We provide independent check and challenge in order to proactively identify and highlight risk in their change programmes.As a member of this dynamic team, you will be embedded in our clients' transformation initiatives to independently evaluate and assess their strategic alignment, governance, delivery engine performance and efficiency, testing capabilities and deployment amongst others.You will also develop and contribute to practice development, methodology and globally recognised thought leadership while building commercial prowess and growing the profile of the capability, the team and yourself.Profile