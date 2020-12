Migration Software Development Engineer in Test | Remote Opportunity | R45 - 60 000 per month (neg) (JB409)

ISEB / ISTQB Certified (or similar)

Good analytical skills to evaluate requirements

Excellent testing/investigative thought processes

Proven background in Test Automation at the UI and API levels

Significant experience of API testing using tools such as Postman, SOAPUI/ReadyAPI

Experience using Selenium WebDriver

Comfortable using current versions of C# and .Net

Strong SQL skills to interrogate source and target databases

Good working knowledge of Visual Studio 2017/2019

Familiar with ETL principles

Experience of working on migration projects dealing with large volumes of data

Financial Services experience

BDD – Behaviour Driven Design experience using Specflow or similar

Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day

Designing and running automated tests

Manual functional testing (when needed)

Requirements review

Test artifact creation and management

Defect tracking

Providing test effort estimations

This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work years ago and has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services.With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment, where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.The focus will be on testing activities required for migrating data from legacy and third-party systems into core products. You would work closely with developers to provide innovative ways to utilise test automation to maximise test coverage and effectiveness.Minimum RequirementsDesired SkillsDuties