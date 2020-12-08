Migration Software Development Engineer in Test | Remote Opportunity | R45 - 60 000 per month (neg) (JB409)

This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work years ago and has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services.

With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment, where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.

The focus will be on testing activities required for migrating data from legacy and third-party systems into core products. You would work closely with developers to provide innovative ways to utilise test automation to maximise test coverage and effectiveness.

Minimum Requirements
  • ISEB / ISTQB Certified (or similar)
  • Good analytical skills to evaluate requirements
  • Excellent testing/investigative thought processes
  • Proven background in Test Automation at the UI and API levels
  • Significant experience of API testing using tools such as Postman, SOAPUI/ReadyAPI
  • Experience using Selenium WebDriver
  • Comfortable using current versions of C# and .Net
  • Strong SQL skills to interrogate source and target databases
  • Good working knowledge of Visual Studio 2017/2019

Desired Skills
  • Familiar with ETL principles
  • Experience of working on migration projects dealing with large volumes of data
  • Financial Services experience
  • BDD – Behaviour Driven Design experience using Specflow or similar

Duties
  • Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day
  • Designing and running automated tests
  • Manual functional testing (when needed)
  • Requirements review
  • Test artifact creation and management
  • Defect tracking
  • Providing test effort estimations
Visit https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/a7rhzi to apply or email your CV to mailto:a7rhzi@apply.simplify.hr
 
