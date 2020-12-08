Migration Software Development Engineer in Test | Remote Opportunity | R45 - 60 000 per month (neg) (JB409)

WhiteRaven
This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work years ago and has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services.
With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment, where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
The focus will be on testing activities required for migrating data from legacy and third-party systems into core products. You would work closely with developers to provide innovative ways to utilise test automation to maximise test coverage and effectiveness.
Minimum Requirements
- ISEB / ISTQB Certified (or similar)
- Good analytical skills to evaluate requirements
- Excellent testing/investigative thought processes
- Proven background in Test Automation at the UI and API levels
- Significant experience of API testing using tools such as Postman, SOAPUI/ReadyAPI
- Experience using Selenium WebDriver
- Comfortable using current versions of C# and .Net
- Strong SQL skills to interrogate source and target databases
- Good working knowledge of Visual Studio 2017/2019
Desired Skills
- Familiar with ETL principles
- Experience of working on migration projects dealing with large volumes of data
- Financial Services experience
- BDD – Behaviour Driven Design experience using Specflow or similar
Duties
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day
- Designing and running automated tests
- Manual functional testing (when needed)
- Requirements review
- Test artifact creation and management
- Defect tracking
- Providing test effort estimations