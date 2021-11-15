Modern Workplace | Power Apps Consultant | R20 - 40 000 (Neg)

WhiteRaven
Modern Workplace | Power Apps Consultant (JB1312)
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Remote: Hybrid
Level: Intermediate to senior
Salary: R20 - 40 000 CTC per month, negotiable based on experience
A Microsoft Partner, focused on Power Apps is growing and seeking resources with experience in the consulting space to join their company in a hybrid work model.
Shortlisted applicants will be required to submit a preview of an application using supplied fundamentals, this would then be presented as a live demo during interview process.
A Microsoft Partner, focused on Power Apps is growing and seeking resources with experience in the consulting space to join their company in a hybrid work model.
- Business Process Consulting and Design
- Creating detailed business analysis and documentation
- Drafting of technical specifications and project planning
- Technical deployment of Microsoft Power Apps, Power Bi, Power Automate
- Microsoft SharePoint Configuration (Basic to intermediate)
- Configuration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Basic to intermediate)
- Client and Project Management
- Matric Certificate
- Power Platform technical knowledge and skill (Senior)
- Microsoft SharePoint technical knowledge and skill
- Strong Business Process Analysis and Design ability
- Understanding of the Microsoft 365 product stack
- Basic understanding of Microsoft Azure
- Confident, mature and well presented
- Self-starter with an ambition to set the pace on new technology
- Certification in the above technologies would be beneficial
- Understanding of the Microsoft Dynamics technologies (Optional)
- Consulting background with a grasp of billable time and time management