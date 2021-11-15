Modern Workplace | Power Apps Consultant | R20 - 40 000 (Neg)

Modern Workplace | Power Apps Consultant (JB1312)
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Remote: Hybrid
Level: Intermediate to senior
Salary: R20 - 40 000 CTC per month, negotiable based on experience

A Microsoft Partner, focused on Power Apps is growing and seeking resources with experience in the consulting space to join their company in a hybrid work model.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to submit a preview of an application using supplied fundamentals, this would then be presented as a live demo during interview process.
  • Business Process Consulting and Design
  • Creating detailed business analysis and documentation
  • Drafting of technical specifications and project planning
  • Technical deployment of Microsoft Power Apps, Power Bi, Power Automate
  • Microsoft SharePoint Configuration (Basic to intermediate)
  • Configuration of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Basic to intermediate)
  • Client and Project Management
Minimum Requirements:
  • Matric Certificate
  • Power Platform technical knowledge and skill (Senior)
  • Microsoft SharePoint technical knowledge and skill
  • Strong Business Process Analysis and Design ability
  • Understanding of the Microsoft 365 product stack
  • Basic understanding of Microsoft Azure
  • Confident, mature and well presented
  • Self-starter with an ambition to set the pace on new technology
  • Certification in the above technologies would be beneficial
  • Understanding of the Microsoft Dynamics technologies (Optional)
  • Consulting background with a grasp of billable time and time management
To apply please visit > https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/...dern-Workplace--Power-Apps-Consultant-JB1312/
 
