.Net Developer – Remote, South Africa

Design and develop solutions with the Microsoft stack and Azure services

Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team

Write technical specifications.

Write scalable code for .NET web and console software applications.

Review and debug .NET applications.

Deploying functional web and console applications.

Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures

5+ years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment

Experience developing complex business applications using C#

Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a women-owned consulting firm specializing in data warehousing and dashboard/data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative .Net developer that can work well in a distributed programming environment.We are looking for a skilled, motivated and creative full time .Net developer to augment our data warehouse development team. We are looking for outstanding individuals that can work independently to solve complex problems. This role will have significant impact on the success of project deliverables. You will be working with a dynamic team headquartered in the US with a South African technical team. We offer a relaxed and supportive work environment in this telecommuting opportunity.The candidate will be leading a new effort to build software using the .Net platform using Visual Studio and Azure Devops. As such, the candidate must have experience designing software architecture in a .Net platform in conjunction with a relational SQL database back end.ImmediateFull-time contract, 8-hour work day: Your home officeIT Director