New AI Job Board in South Africa - Join Today!

Hi everyone,
We're excited to introduce Auxi.co.za, a brand-new job board dedicated to AI professionals in South Africa! We're just getting started and need candidates and jobs to kick things off. Be among the first to create a profile and explore opportunities!
Visit Auxi.co.za today!
 
You've still got a wordpress theme logo (Superio) there.

Edit: Nee I think you need to first finish the site. Literally a WordPress with no work done.

56.png
 
Thankyou for pointing it out. Will correct it immediately.
 
Guy, you shouldn't have launched your site. It's just a load of nonsense right now. I don't mean to rain on your parade or something, but literally everything on your site is not working or text from some template you used, etc. What kind of a joke is it to have reviews and testimonials, for some other site, you don't even have available job listings, what can I do but call you out for "4M daily page views" and "without jobhunt i'd be homeless" reviews. Sort your site out. It's a joke, but it's not funny.
 
I understand, but I'm still working on it and people can submit their profiles in the mean time. Like I said the site is new and I'm looking for candidates to get things started.
 
My mathematics from school is a bit off but I do not think 0 equals everyday.

1719828381679.png
 
Our platform is open for job seekers to publish their profile. No jobs are posted yet. It's newly launched.
 
Crowley said:
@EugCoetzee

Take the site offline, fix it and then launch it once you have everything in place. All you are doing now is killing your reputation.
Yeah, it's probably the best.

Anonomity on forums like these causes people to post without thinking, often very negative and condescending.

If you take the criticism and ridicule here as advice (and not personal) , you'll be on better footing.

Then when it's done, post your link again and we see how it goes.
 
Thankyou for your feedback. It's almost done.
skimread said:
Is this you?
View attachment 1733739

It says you have been promoting online jobs since 2016. Could you refer me to where you have been promoting jobs so I can get an idea?
That was something else. Auxi is new.
Thankyou. I appreciate.
 
I apologize if I came across too harshly yesterday, I could have worded what I said better.
 
