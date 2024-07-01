New AI Job Board in South Africa - Join Today!

Guy, you shouldn't have launched your site. It's just a load of nonsense right now. I don't mean to rain on your parade or something, but literally everything on your site is not working or text from some template you used, etc. What kind of a joke is it to have reviews and testimonials, for some other site, you don't even have available job listings, what can I do but call you out for "4M daily page views" and "without jobhunt i'd be homeless" reviews. Sort your site out. It's a joke, but it's not funny.