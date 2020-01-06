New position! - Developer - C#. R50 000 per month salary. Rivonia based. Treasury Management Systems.

New position! - Developer - C#. R50 000 per month salary. Rivonia based company dealing with treasury software systems. Start date ASAP.


Min 3 years. SQL Server, C#, VB.NET, .Net Core, Azure Service Fabric, Javascript, HTML. Any banking / financial experience would be even better.


E-mail CV: - chantalmolivier@outlook.com
 
