Palo Alto Networks/FortiGate Engineers (Full-Time, Remote)

The purpose of this role is to provide configuration, support, and maintenance of the organization’s network security infrastructure with a strong focus on Palo Alto Networks and/or FortiGate platforms.
The engineer will ensure secure, reliable, and high-performance network operations across all environments.
We are hiring skilled professionals at all experience levels (junior to senior).
This is a full-time, permanent position with remote work flexibility anywhere in South Africa. (South Africa Drivers License Required)
- Configure, deploy, and manage Palo Alto Networks and/or FortiGate firewalls, VPNs, and security policies.
- Implement and maintain firewall rules, NAT, SD-WAN, routing, and VPN tunnels.
- Manage high-availability firewall clusters, GlobalProtect, and SSL decryption.
- Perform security monitoring, threat analysis, and policy optimization.
- Conduct vulnerability assessments, apply security patches, and manage updates.
- Troubleshoot complex network and firewall issues across multiple environments.
- Document configurations, change requests, and incident resolutions thoroughly.
- Collaborate with infrastructure, cloud, and security teams to support enterprise initiatives.
- Contribute to continuous improvement of security architecture and processes.
- Mandatory (No degree required):
- Valid vendor certifications from any of the following:
- Palo Alto Networks: PCCET, PCNSA, or PCNSE
- Fortinet: NSE4 - NSE7
- Cisco: CCNA or CCNP (Networking or Security)
- CompTIA: Security+, Network+, or CySA+ (advantageous)
- Proven experience configuring and maintaining enterprise firewalls.
- Strong knowledge of network security, NAT, VPNs, routing, and IPS/IDS.
- Familiar with application control, content filtering, and threat prevention.
- Understanding of Zero Trust security, SD-WAN, and automation tools (advantageous).
- Hands-on experience with Palo Alto Panorama or FortiManager/FortiAnalyzer is a plus.
- Junior Engineers: 1 - 2 years of relevant hands-on experience (minimum one vendor certification).
- Intermediate Engineers: 3 - 5 years managing Palo Alto or FortiGate solutions.
- Senior Engineers: 5+ years in advanced configuration, multi-site management, and security design.
- Employment Type: Full-Time, Permanent
- Location: Remote (South Africa)
- Salary: Negotiable, based on certifications and experience