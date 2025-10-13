Palo Alto Networks/FortiGate Engineers (Full-Time, Remote)

Description:

The purpose of this role is to provide configuration, support, and maintenance of the organization’s network security infrastructure with a strong focus on Palo Alto Networks and/or FortiGate platforms.
The engineer will ensure secure, reliable, and high-performance network operations across all environments.

We are hiring skilled professionals at all experience levels (junior to senior).
This is a full-time, permanent position with remote work flexibility anywhere in South Africa. (South Africa Drivers License Required)

Overview of Duties:
  • Configure, deploy, and manage Palo Alto Networks and/or FortiGate firewalls, VPNs, and security policies.
  • Implement and maintain firewall rules, NAT, SD-WAN, routing, and VPN tunnels.
  • Manage high-availability firewall clusters, GlobalProtect, and SSL decryption.
  • Perform security monitoring, threat analysis, and policy optimization.
  • Conduct vulnerability assessments, apply security patches, and manage updates.
  • Troubleshoot complex network and firewall issues across multiple environments.
  • Document configurations, change requests, and incident resolutions thoroughly.
  • Collaborate with infrastructure, cloud, and security teams to support enterprise initiatives.
  • Contribute to continuous improvement of security architecture and processes.

Requirements:
  • Mandatory (No degree required):
  • Valid vendor certifications from any of the following:
  • Palo Alto Networks: PCCET, PCNSA, or PCNSE
  • Fortinet: NSE4 - NSE7
  • Cisco: CCNA or CCNP (Networking or Security)
  • CompTIA: Security+, Network+, or CySA+ (advantageous)

Technical Expertise:
  • Proven experience configuring and maintaining enterprise firewalls.
  • Strong knowledge of network security, NAT, VPNs, routing, and IPS/IDS.
  • Familiar with application control, content filtering, and threat prevention.
  • Understanding of Zero Trust security, SD-WAN, and automation tools (advantageous).
  • Hands-on experience with Palo Alto Panorama or FortiManager/FortiAnalyzer is a plus.

Experience Levels:
  • Junior Engineers: 1 - 2 years of relevant hands-on experience (minimum one vendor certification).
  • Intermediate Engineers: 3 - 5 years managing Palo Alto or FortiGate solutions.
  • Senior Engineers: 5+ years in advanced configuration, multi-site management, and security design.
Remuneration:
  • Employment Type: Full-Time, Permanent
  • Location: Remote (South Africa)
  • Salary: Negotiable, based on certifications and experience
 
