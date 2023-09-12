Pick n pay IT Learnerships 2023 / 2024

Pick n Pay: Learnership Programme 2023 / 2024​

Closing Date: 31 October 2023

Location: Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Pick n Pay is looking for talented Learners, who share our values and are keen to learn from our very skilled and experience team of professionals.

We have exciting opportunities for determined, focused and dedicated individuals who wish to apply for Bakery Learnership Programme positions in the retail industry.

Pick n Pay Learnerships are one of gateways to identifying and growing our future leaders. By enabling you to gain some valuable, experience across a range of disciplines, our development opportunities will also ensure you achieve the professional and personal experience required to further your career and reach your full potential.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 / Matric certificate
  • Available to complete an 12 month Learnership Programme
More details: https://www.board.org.za/pick-n-pay-learnership-programme-2023-2024/
 
