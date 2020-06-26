Position Wanted: Graphic Designer / Illustrator / Art Director

WadeWillDesign

WadeWillDesign

New Member
Joined
Jun 26, 2020
Messages
1
I am a versatile creative designer, skilled in branding/brand direction & conceptual thinking. I am social media savvy and have
a wide range of skills and highly competent in all Adobe CC packages. I am also competent in video editing as well as UX concepts.

Please view my portfolio at behance.net/wadewilldesign
And find my CV here: bit.ly/wadewillcv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top