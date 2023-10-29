position wanted: Marine electrician (ship, fpso, rig)

Hi there.



Looking for employment in an offshore capacity with a rota shift (be it 28/28 6/3weeks or however your company works)

15 years experience and mostly experienced with MV breakers (ABB), protection relays (ABB), motorized actuators, VSD's, Siemens motor control circuits and some AB plc's. Also doing a lot of other general electric work like small power faultfinding/repairs, motor replacements and bonding test.



Very well versed in explosion prevention equipment, the selection and maintenance/inspection thereoff.



Feel free to contact me should you know of/have anything