QA Tester wanted

There are many opportunities for learning/growth. Pay is well above average in my opinion. Plenty of benefits. Remote work from home or office (Offices in PTA and Midrand)/ Hybrid.

Hi allThe company I work at is looking for a Graduate/Intermediate/Senior QA Tester rather urgently hopefully to start from February. Recently graduated degree holders are welcome to apply as well.Please feel free to share this post with anyone you know who meets requirements below.Min requirements:Degree in Informatics/Computer Science/IT/Computer engineeringAdvantageous:1. Background in manufacturing2. Experience with ERP solutions2. Experience with software testing (Manual + Automated - Selenium)3. Some experience with Agile using JIRA/Confluence etc. (From university group work or work-related experience).Please send me a message if interested.